This week's photograph, which was sent in by Roy Proud, is an image of a Ramsey Scout troop. The picture is believed to have been taken around 1965.

Roy, who lives in Yaxley, believes it was taken when scout member Shaun Ward was awarded his chief scout certificate. His father was a police officer at Ramsey Police Station and was the scout leader.

Roy is keen to find out more about some of the other people in the photograph and appealing to readers to help him.

The two photographs at the bottom of the page are from the Hunts Post archive. We know they were taken at Bluntisham carnival, but do you know the date and do you recognise anyone in the photograph?

If you have any information about any of this week's pics or you have a photo you think would be interesting to our readers and would like to submit it, contact Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.