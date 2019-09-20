Lord David Renton (pictured left) who died in May 2007, served in parliament for more than 60 years, 34 in the House of Commons and 28 in the House of Lords. He was MP for Huntingdon from 1945 to 1979, initially as a Liberal National and then in accordance with the party's successive mergers with the Conservatives, as a National Liberal and Conservative, then in 1968 he was one of the final three National Liberal MPs who opted to wind up the party and join the Conservatives. He became a life peer in 1979, and was the oldest member of the House of Lords from 2004 until his death.