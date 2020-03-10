David and Andy York at the flooded recreation park in Godmanchester David and Andy York at the flooded recreation park in Godmanchester

The first photo shows Andy and his brother David on their bikes, standing underneath the construction of the old A14 Godmanchester bridge.

The photo was taken in 1974 and Andy, who was about five, is pictured standing next to his brother David, who was roughly seven at the time.

The picture was taken by his father Michael, who was a Deacon at Godmanchester Silver Street Baptist Church.

David and Andy York pictured in Godmanchester. PICTURE: Andy York David and Andy York pictured in Godmanchester. PICTURE: Andy York

They had all just come out of a Sunday church service and decided to go and have a look at the building of the new bridge in Godmanchester.

The second photo shows the flooding of Godmanchester Rec, this photo was taken on the same day.

It also shows the construction of the new A14 bridge and the Godmanchester footbridge in the background.

Mr York said: 'For our family, the news of a new bridge being built in what was once a sleepy town of Godmanchester was very exciting. Our dad took us out exploring that day and on that day you could cycle over the Godmanchester footbridge with ease.'