Jack Brightwell (mathematics), Evan Marlow (engineering), Amy Roberts (Asian and oriental studies) and Jack Rogers (natural sciences) have received offers of a place at either Cambridge or Oxford University. Daniel Biggs and Georgia Byatt (both medicine) join Zeena Hadi (dentistry) in receiving offers from Keele and Cardiff respectively.

Schools minister Lord Agnew said: "I'm thrilled to see pupils from Longsands Academy receiving offer from such prestigious universities. Academies are having a significant impact in levelling the playing field so that pupils from all backgrounds have the same opportunity to get an education that will help them achieve incredible things. Congratulations to these pupils whose hard work and dedication are now paying off and to their teachers who have empowered them to do so well."

Mark Taylor, director of Astrea Sixth Form St Neots, said: "Astrea Sixth Form St Neots welcomes a diverse range of students from a variety of backgrounds and as a non-selective state sixth form we are proud of the opportunities available to our students. We will continue to work with these students and support them, as we do all our Year 13 students, in the lead up to the final examinations in the summer."

Sixth form pupil Georgia Byatt said: "The support from the Sixth Form team has been excellent. From help with personal statements to having mock interviews, we have been given the confidence to be successful in our applications. Many of our teachers have gone the extra mile to ensure that we know what it takes to get the very highest grades."

And Kate Bell, the academy's more able champion who works with targeted students from Year 10-Year-13, said: "It is a privilege to work with such bright and capable young people. I have been impressed by the passion and determination that they have shown and look forward to hearing of their future success."