Published: 3:49 PM August 12, 2021

Students at Astrea Academy Trust school Longsands Academy in St Neots are celebrating their long-awaited results, in a year in which schools were closed and exams cancelled.

Despite this, students have shown great courage and commitment to succeed – and can now take their next exciting steps with pride.

Results this year have been determined by teachers, following a rigorous process designed to ensure students have the grades they merit and are able to move on to their next stage of study, training or work.

Neil Owen, Principal of Longsands Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “I am immensely proud of our students – their resilience and effort have paid off and I wish them all the best as they move onto their next stage.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our staff, and to parents and carers for their support to both school, and to the students.”

You may also want to watch:

Some students at Longsands Academy such as Ruby Cossins achieved 10 Grade 9s and is studying Biology, Psychology, Chemistry and Core Maths A levels at Longsands next year

Madeleine Lowe achieved nine Grade 9s and is studying English Literature, Classical Civilisation and French A levels at Longsands next year

Simon Moutel-Davesne achieved eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s. Simon is studying Computer Science, Maths, Further Maths and Physics at Longsands next year

Glenn McConnell achieved nine strong passes (including grades 7 in English Language and PE) and will undertake a scholarship with Cambridge United Football Club alongside studying BTEC Sport

Maciek Grzegorczyk made excellent progress during his time at Longsands. He has achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will be studying at Kimbolton to study Maths, Further Maths, French and Physics.