Update to #A14 lorry fire at #Alconbury. Crews are using machinery to remove the straw bails from the lorry, break them down and stop them burning. Likely to take all morning to clear. Traffic diverted but avoid the area if you can ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IgphLbb8qn — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 11, 2019

There is currently heavy traffic in the area, as the road is shit between junction 23 near the A141 at the Spittals Interchange, to the B1043 at Ermine Street.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "On Thursday (11) at 5.38am five crews were called to a lorry fire on the A14 between Spittals and Alconbury. Crews from Huntingdon, Yaxley, Ramsey and Gamlingay are attending the incident.

"Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a lorry carrying around 20 tonnes of hay on the westbound carriageway near Alconbury.

"Crews are currently at the scene dealing with the incident with assistance from the local farming community.

"The A14 westbound remains CLOSED between J23 Spittals and Alconbury (A14 Spur)."

