St Neots father, Dean Fell and son Henry Fell are going on a tube marathon in aid of cancer support. - Credit: Dean Fell

A father and son duo from St Neots are preparing to embark on a London Underground tube marathon to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Henry Fell is a train enthusiast who came up with the idea of a 'Tubeathon' to help people with cancer and repay Macmillan for the tremendous support they gave his dad, David Fell.

Henry said: "My dad had cancer a couple of years before I was born and the first charity to go to him was Macmillan's. They sent him a cheque for £250, and he also got regular visits from all their nurses who were really supportive, and I just wanted to give them back something.”

David, who lives in Eynesbury, in St Neots, added: "They’re really kind people, and they send nurses round to make sure you’re okay and check up on you, and it’s just really lovely. It’s unforced and just what you need at the time. It’s the one thing that really stuck in my mind actually from it.”

The duo will stay in a hotel overnight and set off from Kings Cross Station at 5am on September 3 and hope to complete the challenge at 11pm on September 4.

The plan is to visit more than 277 stations across 11 different lines in London, travelling along a route meticulously planned by Henry.

Henry said they chose to do the challenge in September to avoid the notoriously hot underground heat in August and said, " I wouldn’t want to be on the Victoria line at this moment!"

Henry said the tube stations he is most looking forward to visiting were "Theydon Bois and Epping because my Dad used to live in Theydon Bois and always used to take me up to Epping to go on the Epping and Ongar railway."

The 'Tubeathon' could potentially be just the first of future train challenges for Henry, who said his goal if he were to do something like this again, is to do New York Subway marathon or visit all the rail stations in the UK.

The duo have so far raised £280 of their £500 target and If you wish to submit a donation, visit: https://gofund.me/2f47cd63.