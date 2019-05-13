Carrie, aged 39, took part in the iconic event on April 28 with her sister Donna White, from Glossop, Derbyshire, and the pair raised more than £7,000 for the Brain Tumour Research charity. Carrie's husband Steve served as an officer with Bedfordshire Police for 15 years and passed away in November 2016. Devastated at Steve's loss, Carrie and Donna vowed to help fund the fight against the disease which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Steve's death came after a 21-month battle with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour. He died aged 37, leaving his wife and two children Emma, now nine, and Mason, six. Carrie, a senior active lifestyle officer for Cambridge City Council and Donna, a therapeutic radiographer working for the NHS in Sheffield, were delighted to complete their marathon challenge in times of 05:50:55 and 05:50:54 respectively. Carrie said: