Each year thousands of people from across the world take part in the 26.2 mile race around London, pushing their bodies to their limits.

This year we want to hear from anyone in Huntingdonshire who will be taking part in the famous run.

Information:

* Please send your name, age, where you live, and a short 150 to 200-word summary explaining why you are taking part, and if you are raising money for charity.

* Please also include a photograph in your submission.

* The photographs will appear on the Hunts Post website as well as in the paper, so please only e-mail if you are happy for that to happen.

Send all submissions to katie.ridley@archant.co.uk or debbie.davies@archant.co.uk. If you need any help or guidance please call the newsdesk on 01480 411481.