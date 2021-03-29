Video

Published: 11:53 AM March 29, 2021

Groups of up to six people can now meet outside along with the reopening of tennis courts in Huntingdonshire – as Covid-19 restrictions ease from today (March 29).

The government's "stay at home" mantra has now been replaced with a new message of "stay local".

In England outdoor sport facilities including tennis courts and golf courses are reopening, and organised outdoor sports can resume in the latest easing.

And weddings will also be on again, attended by up to six people.

But Boris Johnson has urged caution, saying cases are up in Europe and variants threaten the vaccine rollout.

Cambridgeshire County Council leader Cllr Steve Count issued a message to the public to continue to follow guidelines.

He said: “It has been a long and tough winter but we have got here together.

“As we move forward, we need to keep hitting all these milestone targets to get further along so that we can unlock our daily lives and economy to get back to some resemblance of normality.

“We are doing great and we are getting there, so let’s keep doing more of the same.”

There were 29 deaths from Covid-19 from February 14 to March 13 in Huntingdonshire.

But how specifically will the new rules affect people across the district?

Here's the key points for the latest stage of the coronavirus lockdown easing - and what it means for you.

Can I meet with family and friends?

From today (Monday, March 29) you can meet outdoors with family and friends in groups of six – the 'Rule of 6' – or as two households.

Groups of six can be from different households, while outdoor gatherings of two households can have more than six people. Each household can include those in existing support bubbles.

In addition to public places, outdoor gatherings can take place in private gardens – making get-togethers over the Easter holidays far simpler.

Those from different households must, however, still observe social distancing rules.

Meeting indoors is still prohibited.

A group made up of two households can include more than six people, but only where all members of the group are from the same two households (or support/childcare bubbles, where eligible).

Social distancing must be maintained between people who do not live together or share a support bubble.

What about parent and child groups?

Formally organised parent and child groups will be able to meet outdoors, so long as there are no more than 15 people in attendance.

Children under the age of five will not be not counted in this total.

Childcare and supervised activities will also be allowed outdoors for all children.

Can I play my favourite sport again?

Tennis Courts will be Open from today (March 29) at One Leisure Outdoor St Ives.

Singles play is possible between two individuals from the same or separate households, whilst doubles is only permissible between individuals from the same household.

Players must read and familiarise themselves with the LTA Guidance for participants on safe play before attending.

Personal training is permitted outdoors, in outdoor sport facilities, and in private gardens, where it is formally organised and follows COVID-secure guidance.

You will not be able to play sport indoors until April 12 at the earliest, when gyms will also reopen.

Can I go to the pub for a pint?

Pubs and restaurants won't be reopening until April 12, and even then it will be outside seating only.

They will be permitted to serve food and drinks to customers sitting outdoors, including alcohol.

Indoor hospitality will be allowed again from no earlier than May 17.

Where can I travel?

The "stay at home" rule will end on March 29 but many restrictions will remain in place.

People should continue to work from home where they can and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible. This includes avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

Holidays abroad are still not allowed and the government has launched a new taskforce to review global travel, which will report back in April.

What's 'stay local'?

Until now, national lockdown guidelines have stated exercise "should be local wherever possible", although there has been acceptance that people may need to travel a short distance to access an open space.