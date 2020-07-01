Panic buying meant supermarket shelves were stripped of basic items. Panic buying meant supermarket shelves were stripped of basic items.

Today marks 100 days since the coronavirus lockdown began back in March.

The Government message was clear - ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives’.

This unprecedented set of ever-changing circumstances has challenged us in ways we could never have imagined. People have lost loved ones and suffered the pain of not being able to give that person a fitting tribute and proper send-off.

In fact, every area of our lives has been affected. Our jobs, our plans for holidays, our routines, our family get-togethers and all those things we probably took for granted, such as going to the pub, taking our children to school, going for a swim, getting our hair cut and our nails painted and, in the early days, buying essential items from the shops.

Volunteers in Yelling made scrubs for NHS and care staff. Volunteers in Yelling made scrubs for NHS and care staff.

It has been tough for many people. Tough for all the grandparents out there who couldn’t see their grandchildren, tough for parents trying to home school children and work from home, tough for those with mental health issues and tough for all those people who were asked to self isolate for 12 weeks due to underlying health conditions.

And, of course, we all need to thank our wonderful NHS and care staff and the many other essential workers who took a deep breath and stood on that frontline.

This pandemic has taken its toll but it has all brought out the very best in human nature with some extraordinary acts of kindness and bravery.

So once again, we thank you. On day 100, we thank all the people who made scrubs, delivered food, took care of our sick, elderly and vulnerable, emptied our bins, sang for us, put pictures of rainbows in their windows, restocked the supermarket shelves, drove taxis, made pies and taught our children and grandchildren. Huntingdonshire you should be proud.

HDC delivered food to vulnerable people in the community. HDC delivered food to vulnerable people in the community.

Eva Baynham was presented with a laptop so she could talk to her family. Eva Baynham was presented with a laptop so she could talk to her family.

Musicians from across the district continued to make music during lockdown Musicians from across the district continued to make music during lockdown

Pupils from Abbey College, in Ramsey, tried to stay motivated during the lockdown. Pupils from Abbey College, in Ramsey, tried to stay motivated during the lockdown.

Staff on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Staff on the frontline at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The Exhibition pub at Godmanchester made pies for the community. The Exhibition pub at Godmanchester made pies for the community.

Pupils at the Cromwell Academy, in Huntingdon, said thank you to the NHS Pupils at the Cromwell Academy, in Huntingdon, said thank you to the NHS

An NHS thank you was painted on the road at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. An NHS thank you was painted on the road at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.