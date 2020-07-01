Today marks 100 days since the coronavirus lockdown began back in March. The Government message was clear - ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives’. This unprecedented set of ever-changing circumstances has challenged us in ways we could never have imagined. People have lost loved ones and suffered the pain of not being able to give that person a fitting tribute and proper send-off. In fact, every area of our lives has been affected. Our jobs, our plans for holidays, our routines, our family get-togethers and all those things we probably took for granted, such as going to the pub, taking our children to school, going for a swim, getting our hair cut and our nails painted and, in the early days, buying essential items from the shops. It has been tough for many people. Tough for all the grandparents out there who couldn’t see their grandchildren, tough for parents trying to home school children and work from home, tough for those with mental health issues and tough for all those people who were asked to self isolate for 12 weeks due to underlying health conditions.And, of course, we all need to thank our wonderful NHS and care staff and the many other essential workers who took a deep breath and stood on that frontline. This pandemic has taken its toll but it has all brought out the very best in human nature with some extraordinary acts of kindness and bravery. So once again, we thank you. On day 100, we thank all the people who made scrubs, delivered food, took care of our sick, elderly and vulnerable, emptied our bins, sang for us, put pictures of rainbows in their windows, restocked the supermarket shelves, drove taxis, made pies and taught our children and grandchildren. Huntingdonshire you should be proud.