Here are your 'at a glance' lockdown changes from today (May 17)

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:37 AM May 17, 2021   
The Seven Wives pub in St Ives 

The Seven Wives pub in St Ives - Credit: HUNTS POST

Indoors is the new outdoors today (May 17) when lockdown restrictions are further eased.

Indoor hospitality at pubs and restaurants will be allowed again as the country moves to Step 3 of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Step 3 lockdown easing at a glance

Here's a list of the Step 3 changes, which will be from Monday, May 17.

  • Indoor entertainment and indoor attractions can open.
  • 30 person limit outdoors. Rule of 6 or two households indoors.
  • Domestic overnight stays allowed.
  • Organised indoor adult sport back.
  • Most significant life events, 30 people  can attend.
  • Cap on number of funeral mourners lifted.
  • Remaining outdoor entertainment (including performances) allowed.
  • Remaining accommodation can open.
  • Some large events (expect for pilots) – capacity limits apply.
    • Indoor events: 1,000 or 50%.
    • Outdoor other events: 4,000 or 50%.
    • Outdoor seated events: 10,000 or 25%.
  • International travel, although only a dozen countries are on the government's green list.

Despite the increasing spread of the Indian coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the easing of COVID-19 lockdown curbs will still go-ahead as planned.

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference on Friday that he believed there was no need to delay the roadmap reopening set for Monday, which will see people able to socialise indoors.

"I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our roadmap and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday," he said.

That means cinemas such as Cineworld in St Neots and Huntingdon are now open and four of the district's museums will also be opening this month.



Lockdown Easing
St Neots News
Huntingdon News

