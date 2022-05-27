Gordon Peacock (L) and Derek Bristow (R) both bestowed as Honorary Freemen of the Town. - Credit: Hunts Post

Huntingdon Town Council has held a freedom presentation to bestow the Honorary Freedom of the Town to Gordon Peacock and Derek Bristow.

It was unanimously resolved at a town council meeting on November 11 2021, to honour both men who were then awarded the freedom of the town at Huntingdon Town Hall on May 7.

Deputy town clerk Natasha Pierson said: "The giving of the Honorary Freedom of the Town is one of the highest awards that a Town Council can give."

The freedom presentations took place at the Huntingdon Town Hall on May 7. - Credit: Hunts Post

The award is given to individuals who have rendered eminent service to the town in the opinion of the Town Council.

Gordon is currently the chairman of the Huntingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion and served for over 50 years as the Branch Standard Bearer, proudly representing Huntingdon wherever the Branch Standard was paraded.

Derek has served, supported and inspired many people in the local community and beyond through various commitments and his work as Police Constable for Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Derek devoted 28 years of his life to putting service before himself. His exemplary service to his community was recognised, and he received an OBE in 1998.