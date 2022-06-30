A Stukeley-based packaging company has received a community award recognising its efforts to operate more sustainably.

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) awarded Winter and Company with a Platinum Award as part of its sustainable communities business pledge.

The firm, which provides materials for premium and luxury packaging as well as books and displays, has demonstrated its commitment to reducing litter and waste.

They have also increased sustainable practices among staff by providing all employees with vehicle waste bags and organised regular litter picks at the industrial estate where the company is based.

In 2020, HDC launched the Sustainable Communities Business Pledge award as a trial to encourage businesses at the site to take action to become more sustainable. The district council is now looking to develop and grow the scheme by opening it up to all businesses in the district and increasing the scope of the pledge.

Executive councillor for operations at HDC, Cllr Simone Taylor, said: “We are pleased to see many businesses have now signed up to the Sustainable Communities Business Pledge, making changes to better their surroundings and raise awareness of sustainability issues with their employees.

“Congratulations to Winter and Company who have now achieved the Platinum Award for their continued efforts in making changes and to Encocam who have been awarded the Silver Award.”

Managing director of Winter and Company, Paul Davinson, said: "To be awarded with both the Gold and Platinum Award in our second audit of the Sustainable Communities Pledge, highlights the dedication of the Winter and Company team to making a positive impact in our local area.

“This also aligns with our global sustainability goals, which include becoming carbon neutral and it’s wonderful to be recognised by Huntingdonshire District Council.

“We endeavour to continue on our sustainability journey."

Encocam, who are also based on the Stukeley Meadows industrial estate, signed up at the beginning of the year and include environmental awareness and litter minimisation as part of their staff training and provided staff with refillable bottles to assist with cutting waste.

Councillor Simone Taylor presenting the award to Encocam in Stukeley. - Credit: HDC

Environment and quality projects coordinator at Encocam, Roman Mucha, said: “We are delighted to receive Bronze and Silver awards for the Sustainable Communities Pledge. “We take sustainability here at Encocam very seriously."







