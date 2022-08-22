More than 80 golfers braved the heat and put their golf skills to the test at the 23rd St Neots Mayor's Charity Golf Day to raise more than £5,000 for good causes.

The Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys organised the event at Wyboston Lakes Golf Club and Leisure Centre on August 13, which coincided with it being one of the hottest days of the year.

The event attracted 20 teams of four competing over 18 holes to win prizes of golf days at local clubs as well as numerous individual prizes.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt, thanked all the competitors and sponsors for their generosity in supporting the event.

He said: "I'm hugely grateful to the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys for organising this brilliant day out, which has been enjoyed by so many people.

"I'm also relieved that no one passed out with heat exhaustion."

The hot weather and very dry conditions on the course created perfect scoring conditions, and all the competitors enjoyed an excellent day’s golf.

The winning team was Phoenix Mortgage and Finance, with a team score of 127 points.

Phoenix Mortgage and Finance, based in St Neots, celebrated the win on Facebook and said: "We had a brilliant day at the St Neots Mayor’s Charity Golf Event and are very excited to say that our Phoenix Mortgage team won.

"That was despite one of our team taking an accidental plunge into a pond. At least it was one way too cool off in the heatwave!"

Barry Jordan, from the Rotary club, said: “The day will raise in excess of £5,000 for the Mayor’s Charity Fund, which will be distributed to local charities chosen by the mayor, and Shining Stars Charity nominated by Steve McCallion, President of the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys."

This year’s event was generously sponsored by Wyboston Lakes, Barclays Bank, Premier Plus, Cromwell Stoves, Giggs and Co and Fawcett Meads.

Since its inception the event has raised well over £100,000.

The mayor and the Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys extended their gratitude to Wyboston Lakes Golf and all who had sponsored the event for making it so successful.