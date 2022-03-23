Promotion

Huntingdon's market square was transformed into the Spring Food Fayre, full of food, fun and activities. - Credit: HDC

As part of its Think Local campaign, last weekend HDC kickstarted the season with the district’s first Spring Food Fayre, delivered in partnership with Huntingdon BID.

A celebration of all things local, the Huntingdon Spring Food Fayre saw the town’s historic market square transformed into a hive of al fresco dining, bringing hundreds of residents and visitors into the town for the fun and festivities.

Speaking about the event, Paul Sweeney, Manager of Huntingdon BID, said: "What an outstanding event! So great to see the market square being used and so many people out and about enjoying life once again!"

Local residents were treated to 13 stalls from local businesses offering a wide range of delicious food and drink, from cider and cocktails to continental specialities and indulgent treats.

The Huntingdon Fayre featured on-stage entertainment delivered by award-winning musicians and critically acclaimed comedians. - Credit: HDC

Local St Neots-based business, Badger’s Chilli Kitchen, also entertained the crowds with their always-popular Hot Dog Challenges.

This was alongside an exciting programme of on-stage entertainment with award-winning musicians and critically acclaimed comedians, organised by The Commemoration Hall.

Visitors to the town enjoyed an eclectic mix of folk, soul and jazz, rounded off with some familiar pop classics from the likes of Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Paul added: "The town was a buzz with music and the delicious smells of the food trucks. We at BID Huntingdon First are so proud to have been a part of this event and promote our amazing town centre.

"We’ve welcomed our local community and visitors to an exceptional day of fun, food, drinks and music, exactly what we all needed."

