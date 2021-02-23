Published: 12:30 PM February 23, 2021

Local politicians are urging officials to carry out the first drain survey in 170 years in a bid to stop overflowing sewage.

Shailesh Vara MP has teamed up with Councillor Simon Bywater in calling upon Anglian Water to improve the drainage system in Sawtry.

It follows years of surface water flooding and sewage drainage problems.

In some cases, residents have been unable to even flush toilets due to the pressure on the system.

Research carried out by Cllr Bywater has shown that the last drain survey in Sawtry was carried out in 1850.

This includes many new housing developments which have added more pressure to the existing drainage network.

Recent weather conditions have again heightened the need for improvement as many residents experienced flooding to their properties, including sewage overflowing from drains.

Cllr Bywater said: “Sawtry has had significant flooding issues over many years and it’s clear to me that the man-made drainage system under the village is not functioning properly when we have any noticeable rainfall.

“I am calling on Anglian Water in conjunction with Cambridgeshire County Council the lead flood authority to carry out a full drainage survey of the village in order that we can understand what the problems are and who is responsible for addressing them.

“Until then the problems that we have seen in the village will just continue and this is not acceptable for our residents.”

Working with Cllr Bywater, who lives in Sawtry, Mr Vara MP has written to Anglian Water’s chief executive, Peter Simpson, asking for them to work with the county council in conducting a drain survey.

It is hoped this would find a long-term solution to the ongoing problems.

Mr Vara added: “We want to try to secure a better and upgraded drainage system in Sawtry.

“At times of floods, over many years, local residents have been suffering with surface water and the drainage of sewage and the need for long overdue work is now very pressing.”