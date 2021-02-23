News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

Calls for first drain survey in 170 years to end overflowing sewage

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 12:30 PM February 23, 2021   
Hunts politicians call for action of sewage problems

Shailesh Vara MP has teamed up with Councillor Simon Bywater in calling upon Anglian Water to improve the drainage system in Sawtry, - Credit: Vara/HDC

Local politicians are urging officials to carry out the first drain survey in 170 years in a bid to stop overflowing sewage. 

Shailesh Vara MP has teamed up with Councillor Simon Bywater in calling upon Anglian Water to improve the drainage system in Sawtry.

It follows years of surface water flooding and sewage drainage problems. 

In some cases, residents have been unable to even flush toilets due to the pressure on the system. 

Research carried out by Cllr Bywater has shown that the last drain survey in Sawtry was carried out in 1850. 

This includes many new housing developments which have added more pressure to the existing drainage network. 

Recent weather conditions have again heightened the need for improvement as many residents experienced flooding to their properties, including sewage overflowing from drains.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman
  2. 2 Next steps announced on Huntingdonshire holding stack
  3. 3 Plans to redevelop Hinchingbrooke Hospital's operating theatre
  1. 4 People are living in fear of flooding every time there is a heavy downpour
  2. 5 Laboratory technician and historian among 16 new police recruits
  3. 6 Village Focus: Somerham boasts classic cars and a beautiful old church
  4. 7 Treasured memories of community champion Val Brooker
  5. 8 John's bike ride throughout March will support hospice
  6. 9 Raw sewage floating in roads and gardens in Hunts village prompts petition
  7. 10 'One of the kindest people I have ever known' - tributes for Tanya Forster

Cllr Bywater said: “Sawtry has had significant flooding issues over many years and it’s clear to me that the man-made drainage system under the village is not functioning properly when we have any noticeable rainfall. 

“I am calling on Anglian Water in conjunction with Cambridgeshire County Council the lead flood authority to carry out a full drainage survey of the village in order that we can understand what the problems are and who is responsible for addressing them. 

“Until then the problems that we have seen in the village will just continue and this is not acceptable for our residents.” 

Working with Cllr Bywater, who lives in Sawtry, Mr Vara MP has written to Anglian Water’s chief executive, Peter Simpson, asking for them to work with the county council in conducting a drain survey. 

It is hoped this would find a long-term solution to the ongoing problems. 

Mr Vara added: “We want to try to secure a better and upgraded drainage system in Sawtry.  

“At times of floods, over many years, local residents have been suffering with surface water and the drainage of sewage and the need for long overdue work is now very pressing.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Huntingdon Fire Station

First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson is writing for The Hunts Post.

Mayor announces plans for St Neots Market Square in new column

Cllr Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon
Flytippers dump mound of rubbish on B1046

Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Three men in lorry rescued at Brampton Hut.

Men who were 'suffocating' inside lorry rescued at Brampton Hut

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus