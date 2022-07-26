The Honorary Freedom of the Town of St Neots awarded to Derek Giles and Sandie Giles. - Credit: Hunts Post

Husband and wife, and two former town, district and county councillors, Derek and Sandie Giles have been awarded the Freedom of the Town of St Neots.

Both have served across three tiers of local government for almost a combined 100 years. Take a look at their achievements and notable moments from their service.