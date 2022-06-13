Cllr Roger Brereton was named as the new mayor of Ramsey on May 12. - Credit: Roger Brereton

Councillor Roger Brereton has been elected as the new mayor to represent Ramsey for the 2022/23 civic year alongside Cllr Val Fendley, who was named the deputy mayor.

Cllr Brereton and Cllr Fendley were both elected into their new positions following a full Town Council meeting chaired by the former mayor, Cllr Steve Corney, on May 12.

Cllr Corney proposed that Cllr Brereton, who was the deputy mayor for 2021/22, become the new mayor, and he was then unanimously elected.

Cllr Brereton said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Mayor of Ramsey, and I look forward to representing and promoting the Town.

"During my term, I would like to see more facilities for our young people and to ensure Ramsey and surrounding villages remain a safe place to live and work."

'Sparks' and 'The Young People's Counselling Service' were then announced at the meeting by Cllr Brereton to be his chosen charities for his tenure.



