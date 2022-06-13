Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

New Ramsey mayor would like to more facilities for young people in the town

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:44 PM June 13, 2022
Updated: 8:18 AM June 14, 2022
Cllr Roger Brereton was named as the new mayor of Ramsey on May 12.

Cllr Roger Brereton was named as the new mayor of Ramsey on May 12. - Credit: Roger Brereton

Councillor Roger Brereton has been elected as the new mayor to represent Ramsey for the 2022/23 civic year alongside Cllr Val Fendley, who was named the deputy mayor.

Cllr Brereton and Cllr Fendley were both elected into their new positions following a full Town Council meeting chaired by the former mayor, Cllr Steve Corney, last month. 

Cllr Corney proposed that Cllr Brereton, who was the deputy mayor for 2021/22, become the new mayor, and he was then unanimously elected.

Cllr Brereton said: "It is an honour to be appointed as Mayor of Ramsey, and I look forward to representing and promoting the Town.

"During my term, I would like to see more facilities for our young people and to ensure Ramsey and surrounding villages remain a safe place to live and work."

'Sparks' and 'The Young People's Counselling Service' were then announced at the meeting by Cllr Brereton to be his chosen charities for his tenure.


Ramsey News

Don't Miss

Custody image of Kelsey Bugner

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Dealer attempted to sell drugs to police officer hours after release

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Spectators pitched up at the Regatta Fields in Hemingford Abbots in fancy dress to watch the flotilla.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Picture gallery of the Jubilee events across Huntingdonshire

Alexander Gilham

person
Hamerton Zoo Park is opening a newly extended road train featuring several new dinosaurs.

Hamerton Zoo | Video

Hamerton Zoo Park invites visitors aboard its new roar-some Jurassic...

Alexander Gilham

person