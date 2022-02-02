St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson (right) and other councillors help to raise the Progressive Pride flag. - Credit: SNTC

St Neots Town Council has raised a flag to celebrate Pride History Month.

LGBT+ History Month 2022 is a month-long, annual, celebration and remembrance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history. It looks at the history of gay rights, which is also related to the civil rights movements. The overall aims of the month-long event are to promote equality and diversity.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: "I am very proud to once again see the Progress Pride flag fluttering over the Priory Centre.

"This demonstrates to the world that St Neots is an inclusive, loving community in which everyone is welcome.

“We are so grateful to St Neots Town Council for allowing the Progress Pride flag to be flown once again at the Priory Centre. Being an ideal viewing spot, we hope that all of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters who see it feel comforted in the fact that they are accepted and acknowledged. It truly is a proud moment for us."