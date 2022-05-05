Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

Polling stations for the local elections in Huntingdonshire are now open

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:08 AM May 5, 2022
Polling for the district and town elections in Huntingdonshire has begun.

Polling for Huntingdonshire District Council and some town elections has begun and polling stations will be open until 10pm this evening (Thursday, May 5).

To vote in today's local elections, you need to have registered to do so and be aged over 18 in England, or over 16 in Scotland and Wales.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm and your polling card will state where your local station is.

More than 4,350 seats are being contested in England for more than 140 councils with all of Scotland's 32 councils and all 22 councils in Wales also holding elections.

The results will be announced on Friday morning and The Hunts Post will bring you the results, news, reaction and interviews as it happens through our Live Election feed which will be available through our website and App.


Local Election 2022
St Neots News
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

