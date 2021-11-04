Meet the candidates who are standing in the Huntingdon by-election
- Credit: Archant/Jonas King
A by-election is taking place for a seat as a Huntingdonshire District Councillor (HDC) for the Huntingdon East ward.
Today, November 4, a poll in Huntingdon is taking place between two candidates Mike Shellens and Jonas King.
Mr Shellens, a Liberal Democrat, has previously stood as a (HDC) councillor for 10 years from 2008 to 2018. Mr Shellens stood down as a county councillor in May.
Mr King, a Conservative, is currently a Cambridgeshire County Councillor (CCC) for Huntingdon North and Hartford.
The polling stations are situated today in Hartford Village Hall and the MS Therapy Centre, Bradbury House in Hartford.
The poll started at 7:00 am and will finish at 10:00 pm tonight.
The Hunts Post will keep you updated with the result.
