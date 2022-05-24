Cllr Philip Pope was named as the new mayor of St Ives on May 18. - Credit: Hunts Post

Councillor Philip Pope has been elected as the new mayor of St Ives for a second time since 2017/18, with Cllr Nic Wells elected as the deputy mayor.

Following a speech from the former mayor Cllr Pasco Hussain, Cllr Pope was unanimously voted as Town Mayor in front of more than 200 attendees on May 18.

Last night our cadets attended the St Ives Mayor Making.



Well done to all for their great turn out!



Congratulations to Sgt Lawrence on being appointed as Mayor's Cadet for 2022 / 2023, she will now take over from CWO Elliott and perform civic duties with the Mayor of St Ives. pic.twitter.com/pdskdziZnQ — St. Ives Air Cadets (@2331AirCadets) May 19, 2022

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Pope said: “I am honoured, overwhelmed and humbled to be standing here today as the Mayor of our beautiful town St Ives.

"I will endeavour to always do what is best for this town, to ensure that I hold this position with all the respect and honour it deserves and to try my hardest to live up to the qualities that you would expect from your mayor."

Really enjoyed last night’s Mayor Making ceremony at the @stivescornex. Colonel Mark Knight MBE DL representing the Lieutenancy and I received a warm welcome by new @MayorOfStIves Philip Pope and the Town Council. Huge turnout by the St Ives community on this wonderful occasion! pic.twitter.com/AHLGbRwzpE — HighSheriffCambs (@HSheriffCambs) May 19, 2022

Cllr Wells, who wasn't at the ceremony because of a district council meeting, said: "I was delighted by the result and slightly surprised, but I’m very happy.

“At the moment, it’s all about supporting Philip in every way I can and helping him do the job that I’m sure he’ll be as excellent as last time around at.”



