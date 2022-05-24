Philip Pope named mayor of St Ives for a second time
- Credit: Hunts Post
Councillor Philip Pope has been elected as the new mayor of St Ives for a second time since 2017/18, with Cllr Nic Wells elected as the deputy mayor.
Following a speech from the former mayor Cllr Pasco Hussain, Cllr Pope was unanimously voted as Town Mayor in front of more than 200 attendees on May 18.
In his acceptance speech, Cllr Pope said: “I am honoured, overwhelmed and humbled to be standing here today as the Mayor of our beautiful town St Ives.
"I will endeavour to always do what is best for this town, to ensure that I hold this position with all the respect and honour it deserves and to try my hardest to live up to the qualities that you would expect from your mayor."
Cllr Wells, who wasn't at the ceremony because of a district council meeting, said: "I was delighted by the result and slightly surprised, but I’m very happy.
“At the moment, it’s all about supporting Philip in every way I can and helping him do the job that I’m sure he’ll be as excellent as last time around at.”