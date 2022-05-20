The new mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt (L), alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Richard Slade. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

Councillor Ben Pitt has been elected as the new mayor to represent St Neots, with Councillor Richard Slade as his deputy mayor, for the civic year 2022/23.

Both councillors were elected during the St Neots Annual Town Council meeting on May 17.

Cllr Pitt said: “It is a huge honour to serve as mayor of St Neots. Thank you to the outgoing mayor Stephen Ferguson, our new deputy mayor Richard Slade and my fellow councillors for their support.

"I am full of optimism for the year ahead and hope we can continue to make great strides for our town.”

Cllr Slade said: “I’m delighted to be elected as deputy mayor for the town council and looking forward to working with our also newly elected mayor, Councillor Ben Pitt.

"Ben and I are both heavily involved in the local community and, this honourable role will help us make more of a difference for both residents and visitors in St Neots.”