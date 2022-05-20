Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

Newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of St Neots announced

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:57 PM May 20, 2022
The new mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt (L), alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Richard Slade.

The new mayor of St Neots, Cllr Ben Pitt (L), alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Richard Slade. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

Councillor Ben Pitt has been elected as the new mayor to represent St Neots, with Councillor Richard Slade as his deputy mayor, for the civic year 2022/23.

Both councillors were elected during the St Neots Annual Town Council meeting on May 17.

Cllr Pitt said: “It is a huge honour to serve as mayor of St Neots. Thank you to the outgoing mayor Stephen Ferguson, our new deputy mayor Richard Slade and my fellow councillors for their support.

"I am full of optimism for the year ahead and hope we can continue to make great strides for our town.”

Cllr Slade said: “I’m delighted to be elected as deputy mayor for the town council and looking forward to working with our also newly elected mayor, Councillor Ben Pitt.

"Ben and I are both heavily involved in the local community and, this honourable role will help us make more of a difference for both residents and visitors in St Neots.”

Local Election 2022
St Neots News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw outside the High Court in London on April 7.

Judge makes contempt of court ruling against Camp Beagle protesters

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The new mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Audrey McAdam.

Local Election 2022

New mayor of Huntingdon unveiled at annual town council meeting

Alexander Gilham

person