St Ives is now home to a new parklet open space which is part of scheme launched by Huntingdonshire District Council.

This is the second parklet in the district following the successful pilot rollout of the scheme in Ramsey in October last year.

The installation of the parklet in St Ives signals the first of two in the market town, with the first installation completed on January 26.

This is located next to the bus station in the town, with the second to be installed once the location has been confirmed.

Executive councillor for Operations and Environment at HDC, Cllr Marge Beuttell, said: “We’ve seen the positive impact that the parklet has had on Ramsey town centre and it is good to now be able to expand the scheme to another of our beautiful market towns.

Cllr Marge Beuttell with HDC leader Cllr Ryan Fuller at the parklet in St Ives. - Credit: HDC

"The new parklets will transform the spaces around them, providing further provision for residents and visitors of the town and reinforcing our investment in towns to make Huntingdonshire a great place to live, work and and visit.

“The parklet project is one of many that we are delivering across the district after we successfully bid for Covid-19 recovery funding. The installation of parklets represents one project that is part of a wider recovery-based programme that includes our previously completed projects, such as electric vehicle charging and town walk apps alongside future further investment into our town centres.”

Parklets are small, designated areas that not only provide a place for visitors to the town centres to relax but also a host of benefits to the high street.

Research suggests that these small parks can actively increase footfall to local businesses, support active travel in encouraging people to leave their cars at home and walk, and clean air with pollution absorbing plants.

They are also ideal for showcasing local businesses and bringing people together through shared space and conversation.

The parklets will be maintained by the district council, however, the opportunity for adoption of a parklet by a local group or business is being explored for promotion and to help look after its planting.

If you are interested in finding out more about parklet adoption, email: openspaces@huntingdonshire.gov.uk