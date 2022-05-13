Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
New mayor of Huntingdon unveiled at annual town council meeting

Published: 3:29 PM May 13, 2022
The new mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, alongside the new deputy mayor, Cllr Audrey McAdam.

Councillor David Landon Cole has been unveiled as the new mayor of Huntingdon following a majority decision from town council members at the mayor making ceremony.

Councillor Audrey McAdam was also announced as deputy mayor of Huntingdon at the ceremony, which took place on May 12 in the town hall.

The former mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb, was present to hand over the title of mayor to Cllr David Landon Cole

Cllr Landon Cole said: "It’s a huge honour, and to be honest, I’m not sure it has entirely sunk in yet.

"It’s been a surreal 24 hours, and I’m very much aware it’s going to be a busy year, and there is a lot to do. I’m excited, there’s a lot I’m looking forward to doing this year."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Huntingdon environmental audit report were highlighted as some of the imminent events to anticipate.

Cllr Landon Cole added: "There are things I would like us to look at and advertise that we’re doing. The town council does quite a lot that I’m not, sure enough, people know about.

"The mental health project at the Coneygear centre, I’d love people to know more about things like that.” 




