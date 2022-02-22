Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
New community plant nursery opens in Godmanchester

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM February 22, 2022
Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Cliff Thomas, nursery lead, Cllr Sarah Conboy and nursery manager Oscar Jeakings.

Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Cliff Thomas, nursery lead, Cllr Sarah Conboy and nursery manager Oscar Jeakings. - Credit: ALAN HOOKER

New facilities including a community classroom, shop and office space will soon be available at a nursery site in Godmanchester.

Godmanchester Town Council has announced plans for the facilities at the Godmanchester Community Plant Nursery which it took on two years ago.

Although the pandemic lock-downs delayed an improvement plan, a team of dedicated staff and volunteers made several improvements, including the installation of a new poly-tunnel, and expansion of visitor parking space.

The project has received support of the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, Cambridgeshire County Council and Huntingdonshire District Council.

Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Clifford Thomas said: “The new facilities are a fantastic community resource and we’ve already had a large number of enquiries asking about using the site. This is exactly what we hoped for – more visitors, a variety of user-groups, and a large range of activities for our schools and the wider community to enjoy.

"The town council is extremely grateful for the financial help we have received and, without this and the continuing support of our wonderful nursery volunteers, we could not have begun to achieve this ambition."







