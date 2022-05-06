Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

MP "extremely surprised" to hear former leader had not been elected

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:58 PM May 6, 2022
Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly says Ryan Fuller was a "remarkable leader".

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly says Ryan Fuller was a "remarkable leader". - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly paid tribute to former Huntingdonshire District Council leader Ryan Fuller who lost his St Ives West seat at the local electionS.

Mr Djanogly visited the election count at the One Leisure Centre, in St Ives , on Friday morning and said Ryan Fuller had been a "remarkable leader" and said he had been "extremely surprised" to hear he had lost his seat. 

"He has provided such great leadership, he has seen the district through Covid, maintained low Council Tax and we have some of the best recycling rates in the country."

Mr Djanogly said of the overall results coming through:"Generally as you get into the election cycle, it gets tough.   

He also quipped: "We have seen better elections".

Ryan Fuller was the leader of the Conservative-led district council and it is unclear what will happen now as now one party does not have overall control. The first district council meeting will be held on May 18 and announcements are expected to made then.




Local Election 2022
St Ives News

Don't Miss

St Ives town centre. Picture: HELEN DRAKE.

Cambridgeshire County Council

£2.3 million project to reduce congestion in St Ives given the green light

Alexander Gilham

person
Jake McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon (right)

Cambs Live News

Man jailed after admitting killing 50-year-old outside pub in Huntingdon

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Fears are rising for the safety of Huntingdon man Dylan Healy.

Concern for Huntingdon man captured in Ukraine

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The dog, looking to the left of camera, lying on grass and leaves.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Suicidal' missing woman found by police dog near Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon