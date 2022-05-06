Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly paid tribute to former Huntingdonshire District Council leader Ryan Fuller who lost his St Ives West seat at the local electionS.

Mr Djanogly visited the election count at the One Leisure Centre, in St Ives , on Friday morning and said Ryan Fuller had been a "remarkable leader" and said he had been "extremely surprised" to hear he had lost his seat.

"He has provided such great leadership, he has seen the district through Covid, maintained low Council Tax and we have some of the best recycling rates in the country."

Mr Djanogly said of the overall results coming through:"Generally as you get into the election cycle, it gets tough.

He also quipped: "We have seen better elections".

Ryan Fuller was the leader of the Conservative-led district council and it is unclear what will happen now as now one party does not have overall control. The first district council meeting will be held on May 18 and announcements are expected to made then.











