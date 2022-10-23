Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) passed a cost of living and climate change motion at a full council meeting on October 12.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Lara Davenport-Ray and seconded by Cllr Tom Sanderson. It recognises that the current cost of living and climate crises require joint attention to support the wellbeing of residents and businesses.

By passing this motion, HDC says it has committed to making decisions on investment and delivery that, wherever possible, contribute to environmental and social benefits across Huntingdonshire. Council leaders will also write to the government to call for more financial support for residents and businesses to manage the challenges of increasing energy costs and rising inflation.

The council will adopt a Climate Strategy that seeks to acknowledge the personal and financial impact of climate change on Huntingdonshire's most disadvantaged residents. As local bus routes come under threat, council leaders will also advocate for more robust, affordable public transport that connects employees with work, links students to education and reduces carbon emissions.

The full motion can be found on the HDC weebsite.

Executive councillor for Climate and Environment, Cllr Lara Davenport-Ray, said: "Many solutions to the cost of living crisis are the same actions needed to address climate change. By passing this motion we hope to demonstrate that these two challenges are interlinked. Urgent action is needed on both issues not only from our council, but also from central government and every organisation with the ability to help."

