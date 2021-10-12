Published: 11:50 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM October 12, 2021

The latest in fly-tipping spates in Norfolk Road, Huntingdon. - Credit: Terry Gauci

Sofas, cupboards, kitchen appliances and even a bike were left dumped on the side of a road in the latest spate of fly-tipping in Huntingdon.

Residents in Norfolk Road say it comes in a spate of fly-tipping incidents on the Oxmoor estate that are "spiralling out of control".

The latest mound of rubbish to blight the area was left outside of properties on a grass verge and looked like it had come from a household clearance.

Boxes of broken children’s toys, two sofas, a bicycle, tables and chairs were all part of the tip.

It comes as figures from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) revealed that fly-tipping has been reported 837 times in the district since the start of this year.

Culprits were prosecuted or issued a fixed penalty up to £400 only 15 times, but there are difficulties in tracking people down.

The statistics from HDC date from January 1 2021 to September 30.

Evidence to track down fly-tipping culprits, such as bills or receipts, was only discovered on 56 occasions.

There has been a stark rise in rubbish being dumped on country lanes, housing estates and derelict military bases during lockdowns when recycling centres were closed.

The district council is urging people to use licensed companies for waste removal and to continue to report fly-tipping sightings to them.

Historic fly-tips, lack of evidence or witnesses can all result in less prosecutions.

HDC state that residents have a "responsibility" to ensure they get a licensed and reputable waste carrier to remove their rubbish.

It is important to check that the company has a waste carrier license, detail where they will be taking waste and give a receipt which needs to list the waste they are taking.

Taking a picture of the waste in the vehicle taking it away can also ensure that rogue companies don’t get away easily.

If you see someone fly-tipping or would like to report an area where fly-tipping has taken place, visit the council’s fly-tipping page at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping/

Anyone with information about the latest fly-tip on the Oxmoor estate can email: crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk or call 01480 388388.