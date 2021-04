Published: 11:03 AM April 7, 2021

The Old Falcon Inn is part of the St Neots' regeneration project. - Credit: ARCHANT

A further £3.7 million in funding has been secured to transform St Neots town centre ahead of a public consultation.

The £12m scheme led by Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) will see the regeneration of the Old Falcon Inn, redevelopment of the Priory Centre/Priory Quarter and improvements to the Market Square.

The government confirmed on Tuesday (April 6) that the district council's bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) had been successful.

As part of the regeneration there will be improvements made to the High Street, the St Neots Road Bridge and a new waterfront route.

Nigel McCurdy, corporate director for place at HDC said: "We are delighted to get the final funding confirmation from the Government, which means that our focus can now move to getting on with delivering these improvements.

“The next step will be for the council to undertake widescale consultation with residents, visitors, businesses and local groups in St Neots to get their thoughts and ideas as part of developing the detail of each element of the project."

The total funding breakdown is as follows: