Published: 6:19 PM April 28, 2021

Further details have been announced for a major new housing and commercial area on the edge of St Neots.

The Wintringham Park scheme will eventually bring nearly 3,000 new homes and 63,000 sq m of employment space, district and local centres, a school and open space in a development which has already been given the green light, in principle.

Now the Wintringham Partners have applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for detailed “reserved matters” for the last of the remaining infrastructure in Key Phase 1 (KP1) of the development to the east of St Neots which is being built in phases.

It heralds the building of the next batch of homes and the next phase of development, south of Wintringham Brook.

The move involves extensions to the western and eastern primary route and north-south and east-west secondary roads, including a connection to the A428, north-south and east-west linear parks, play areas and small scale sports provision.

It also seeks to create an attenuation pond, diversion of the tributary of Wintringham Brook and construction of two bridges across it for vehicles, the building of footways and cycleways, landscaping and the construction of infrastructure.

The plan includes a destination play area known as The Fort or Wintringham. The Fort is inspired by the Iron Age roundhouses discovered during early excavations at the site. There will also be Eat Streets to help meet a huge demand from residents to grow fruit and vegetables and a new central pond to the north of Wintringham Brook.

Joe Dawson, master developer Urban and Civic, said: “We are committed to putting health at the heart of Wintringham, and the team has worked hard on these designs to ensure we create something really special - space for people to enjoy, space for nature, and space where people and nature can come together.”

So far around 30 residents have moved into the development and later this year more homes will be launched around the new primary school. The rest of the development will be delivered over the next three to five years.












