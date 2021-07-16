News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'Don't go back to normal life' on Freedom Day warns Cambridgeshire leader

Clare Butler

Published: 11:33 AM July 16, 2021   
Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Cllr Lucy Nethsingha is encouraging residents to remain “cautious and careful”.

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Cllr Lucy Nethsingha is encouraging residents to remain “cautious and careful” after July 19. - Credit: Harry Rutter

People in Cambridgeshire “should not go back to normal life” on July 19 the leader of the county council has warned. 

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha is encouraging residents to continue to wear face masks and remain “cautious and careful” ahead of the majority of Covid-19 restrictions lifting on Monday. 

In her vlog released on Tuesday (July 13), Cllr Nethsingha says the “pandemic is not over”.

“We should not just go back to normal life on July 19,” Cllr Nethsingha said. 

“Please continue to wear your mask in a crowded indoor space and, if you are comfortable, then wear it in the same way you have been over the last six months. 

“I want to thank people in Cambridgeshire for everything they have done by sticking by the rules and making enormous sacrifices. 

“But I also want to say that as infection rates continue to rise across Cambridgeshire we are still really worried about the impact on our communities. 

“This pandemic is not over and Covid continues to bring serious risks to everyone.” 

In Cambridgeshire the most recent figures show a 33 per cent increase in the past seven days to 199 infections per 100,000.

For the latest information on Coronavirus visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-overview 

