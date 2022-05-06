Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire

Breaking

Counting has begun at the Huntingdonshire District and Parish elections in St Ives. - Credit: Debbie Davies / Archant

Welcome to our LIVE coverage where the team will bring you results and updates from Huntingdonshire's Local Election 2022.

BREAKING: St Ives West Ward: Ryan Fuller has lost his seat

Ryan Fuller, former leader of the district council, has lost his seat, with 397 votes.

Julie Elizabeth Kerr (Independent) has been elected with 423 votes

Daniel Edward Laycock (Green Party) 80 votes

Turnout of 40.1%

LIVE UPDATES: