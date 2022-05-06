Breaking
Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire
Live Desk
Published: 9:27 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 10:18 AM May 6, 2022
- Credit: Debbie Davies / Archant
Welcome to our LIVE coverage where the team will bring you results and updates from Huntingdonshire's Local Election 2022.
BREAKING: St Ives West Ward: Ryan Fuller has lost his seat
- Ryan Fuller, former leader of the district council, has lost his seat, with 397 votes.
- Julie Elizabeth Kerr (Independent) has been elected with 423 votes
- Daniel Edward Laycock (Green Party) 80 votes
Turnout of 40.1%
LIVE UPDATES: