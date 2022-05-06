Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire

Published: 9:27 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 10:18 AM May 6, 2022
Counting has begun at the Huntingdonshire District and Parish elections in St Ives.

Counting has begun at the Huntingdonshire District and Parish elections in St Ives. - Credit: Debbie Davies / Archant

Welcome to our LIVE coverage where the team will bring you results and updates from Huntingdonshire's Local Election 2022

BREAKING: St Ives West Ward: Ryan Fuller has lost his seat

  • Ryan Fuller, former leader of the district council, has lost his seat, with 397 votes.
  • Julie Elizabeth Kerr (Independent) has been elected with 423 votes
  • Daniel Edward Laycock (Green Party) 80 votes

Turnout of 40.1%

