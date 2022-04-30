Long-standing councillor and environmental campaigner John Morris is stepping back from political life.

John, aged 64, has represented the Brampton and Hinchingbrooke ward since 2013 and is passionate about improving cycle routes in the area and campaigning for better housing. He was assistant director of housing at Huntingdonshire District Council from 1992 to 1997.

Asked about what qualities are needed to make a good councillor, he replied: "A listening ear and a thick skin."

John Morris has been campaigning for better cycling routes in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: HUNTS POST

One of the campaigns close to his heart was Ministry of Defence homes being left empty and unoccupied for many years. He worked to bring long-term empty homes back into use and had some success locally as the MOD eventually released 35 houses at Brampton Park which are now occupied by families.

He was born in Wallasey, Merseyside and headed south in 1980 and then he and his wife Lesley moved to Brampton in 1992 . Their daughter Jessie attended Brampton Primary School and later Hinchingbrooke School.

One of his personal highlights was his sponsored 1,100 mile charity cycle ride from Brampton to Santander in Spain in 2016 which he did alone and unsupported, helping to raise £2,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He says he will miss being a councillor but has plans of the future. He is passionate about environmental issues and is a founder member of the Hunts Walking and Cycling Group which campaigns for better walking and cycling infrastructure and for safer routes to schools in Huntingdonshire.

"The issue needs to be taken seriously if we are to protect our planet for future generations.

"Locally we have some safer walking and cycling routes from Brampton Park and Brampton Gate to both Brampton Village Primary School and to Hinchingbrooke School but more needs to be done.

John Morris says more needs to be done for safer cycling in the district. - Credit: HUNTS POST

"I would like to see the narrow footbridge from Brampton Park leading to the village school replaced with a wider bridge so that it can accommodate wide double buggies, mobility scooters and cargo bikes. There are also physical barriers in Huntingdonshire that need to be removed that impede active travel, for example the kissing gates on Views Common that are difficult for negotiate if you are using a mobility scooter, pushing a child’s buggy or riding a bicycle."



