In what proved to be the shock of the local elections, Independent Julie Kerr took the St Ives West seat from former district council leader Ryan Fuller.

The margin was close at 26 votes, with Julie Kerr polling 423 votes and Ryan Fuller (Con) 397 and Green Party candidate Daniel Laycock receiving 80 votes.

Speaking after the announcement, Julie said she was in shock but also felt humbled to have been elected.

"I am so humbled that so many people chose to vote for me. I love this town and will make sure I am voice for the people of St Ives. I don't see my election as an elevated position, it is a service position."

Of the response on the doorstep, Julie said people were not really talking about Boris or national issues, most people had concerns about much more local issues, including the Envar medical waste application.

"The issues on the doorstep that people were talking about were speeding and traffic issues and also flooding and housing development. I am part of the St Ives Flood Action Group and am known for that."







