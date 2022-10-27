Several sports and play facilities in Huntingdonshire are set to be upgraded thanks to more than £250,000 in funding approved for three projects.

Councillors agreed at a Huntingdonshire District Council cabinet meeting on October 18 to approve £285,769 towards sports and play facilities projects in Godmanchester, Sawtry and Upwood.

In Bearscroft, Godmanchester, £150,000 will be allocated towards installing a full-sized all-weather football pitch (astro turf).

The cost of the new pitch is expected to be £800,000, and the district council’s contributions have been approved subject to conditions.

The report said: “There is a clear link between this project and the growth in the area. There are already funds assigned via Section 106, and this project is referred to in the Football Pitches plan.

"The project will help improve the physical and also mental well-being of the local community.”

The Cabinet also approved, subject to conditions, £80,000 of funding towards the £800,000 pavilion redevelopment at Greenfields Sports Field in Sawtry.

The new pavilion is planned to include four changing rooms, two official rooms, toilet facilities, a kitchen, a club room, and storage.

The council report said: “This project is well funded by other sources and part of the Huntingdonshire District Council football strategy.

"It is implementation that would improve the existing offering and would support the growth in the key service centre of Sawtry.”

Funding of £55,769 was also agreed towards play area refurbishment in Upwood. The total project is expected to cost £61,969 and will include new play equipment, new safety flooring, and biodiversity features, including bug houses.

The funding was approved subject to conditions, including needing confirmation of the legal right to carry out the works and that planning permission is not required.

The council report said: “Although the growth in this location has not been as great as other locations, it is surrounded by more substantial growth in RAF Upwood.

"This project would be to improve the current infrastructure offering and to help improve the mental and physical well-being of the community.”

Huntingdonshire District Council has allocated £7,049,157 from its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) towards five projects to help support growth and development in the area.