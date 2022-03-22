Promotion

Cllr Ryan Fuller, Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, says the Think Local campaign has created an important legacy for the district’s market towns.

Throughout the pandemic, HDC had led the Think Local campaign, supported by the Welcome Back Fund.

This campaign has been dedicated to enabling a safe return to the district’s high streets by supporting local businesses with advice and resources and encouraging local residents to think and shop local.

Since its launch in 2020, the campaign has seen the Council spearhead a number of activities and initiatives to promote the district’s town centres, including community events and the ‘What Will You Find in Huntingdonshire’ communications campaign, aimed at boosting local tourism.

Working closely with town partners, the Council has also supported many local events, like the ongoing exhibition, Cromwell’s Navy, at the Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon.

Looking to the future, the Council has focused on supporting initiatives that will bring lasting benefit to our market towns, says Cllr Fuller.

Cllr Ryan Fuller said: "Through this campaign, we have sought to encourage residents safely back to the high street, and it has been great to see footfall increasing over recent months.

"We are supporting a wide range of projects to revitalise our high streets and celebrate the culture, character and history we are so fortunate to have on our doorstep."

In St Neots, this includes a new town app providing access to local information, events, and offers from local businesses, new benches in the Riverside Park and new window coverings for the former Beales outlet.

In St Ives, HDC are working closely with the town council to overhaul the street furniture in the centre of the town.

Whilst in Ramsey, the town will receive new floral displays, as well as tables and chairs for the Great Whyte, and, in Huntingdon, work is due to begin on a new mural for the town.

Cllr Ryan Fuller said: "We have worked closely with our local partners to ensure a meaningful, positive impact on our town centres, both now and long into the future.

"Initiatives like these will enhance the look and feel of our high streets, boost visitor numbers and most importantly, support our local businesses to thrive."

The HDC Think Local campaign is funded by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund, backed by the European Regional Development Fund.

More information on Huntingdonshire’s market towns can be found on the HDC website at www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/welcomeback.

