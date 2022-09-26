Video

Executive Councillor for Climate and Environment at HDC, Lara Davenport-Ray, is "urging" residents to join the focus groups. - Credit: Hunts Post

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is calling on residents to participate in dedicated ‘Climate Conversation’ focus groups that will help shape the District Council’s climate strategy.

The focus groups, which take place online from Monday, October 3, will build on the results of the Climate Conversation survey completed by residents and businesses at the start of the year.

The focus groups will be an open discussion about what support people need to make changes, tackle climate change and what changes residents would like to see from HDC.

Executive Councillor for Climate and Environment at Huntingdonshire District Council, Councillor Lara Davenport-Ray, said: “We all want to live in an environment that is green and clean, so we are urging our residents to get involved in these focus groups and have their say to help us shape the Climate Strategy for Huntingdonshire.

“By developing this new strategy, we are laying the foundations for a stronger future for everyone across the district. It’s really important that we develop the Climate Strategy as a shared endeavour through ongoing and meaningful engagement with the community.”

The focus groups will explore the relationship between climate change and where we live and the impact on how we live.

Focus groups will take place on:

October 3, 7pm - Where we live: How can we prepare the places where we live and work for the impact of climate change?

October 4, 7pm - Where we live: How can our natural environment, our green and blue spaces, help us tackle climate change?

October 5, 7pm - How we live: How can we reduce how much energy we use? How can we reuse and recycle to reduce the amount of waste we create?

October 6, 7pm - How we live: How can we reduce the impact of how we get around? How can we work together as a community to tackle climate change?

To join a focus group session, visit the Huntingdonshire Futures Eventbrite page and register.

The session will last about an hour, and attendees will be entitled to claim a £10 shopping voucher as a thank you for participating.

If you don’t have access to the internet or would prefer to engage differently, contact 07498449747.

To find out more, visit the Climate Conversation page on www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/climate-strategy.