The executive leader of Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC), Cllr Sarah Conboy, has presented the state of district address to the council, emphasising that "working together will be an overarching principle".

Cllr Conboy's address on behalf of the joint administration on the state of the district was the first ever by a non-Conservative councillor at HDC.

A corporate plan for 2022/23 was then presented, highlighting the objectives and actions the council hopes to take as it embarks on a four-year administrative term.

The five objectives outlined were tackling climate change, enhancing employment opportunities and supporting businesses, supporting the needs of residents, improving the housing situation and strengthening communities.

Cllr Conboy, in her address, stressed the importance of the needs of residents and responding to financial and social challenges in the face of a climate emergency and cost of living crisis as they set a new strategic direction.

Cllr Conboy said: "We have 52 councillors who all care about their communities.

"We’ll work together when we can to ensure we provide good services & good value…by doing these things, we will create a better, greener, fairer Huntingdonshire for all.”

The full council meeting of the new administration took place at Pathfinder House, Huntingdon, on July 20, with 49 councillors in attendance, including the opposition.

The leader of the opposition, Cllr Jonathan Gray, said the corporate plan: "Set out what you are hoping to achieve in principle extremely well, and I welcome what I am hearing."

Cllr Gray added that the plan was similar to what he would have envisaged and that the sentiments were coming from the same direction.

Regarding tackling climate change, Cllr Gray said: "Your overstating was perhaps understating our commitment to tackling climate change."

Cllr Gray finished his response by wishing Cllr Conboy and the council the best and added: "I look forward to seeing as you move forward how you are going to build on what we have in front of us.

"I'm interested in seeing how you are going to take this forward. This is about Huntingdonshire, and we will help you with flying that flag."