Cllr Sarah Conboy, Executive Leader of HDC, encourages the public to register for focus groups and discuss the district's future - Credit: HUNTS POST

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) is running a series of focus groups to allow the public to have their say on the future of the district.

Starting next week, the focus groups will be an open discussion about what Huntingdonshire's vision, aspirations and ambitions for 2050 should be and what initiatives and changes need to be made for this to happen.

HDC is encouraging local people to join in with conversation at the focus groups, which are part of the Huntingdonshire Futures strategy, which will shape a vision for the district's future.

Cllr Sarah Conboy, Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, said: “People, Place, Economy, and Environment are the foundations of all communities.

Have you signed up for one of our Huntingdonshire Futures focus groups yet? We still have spaces at our sessions in Alconbury or Yaxley so register today and share your vision of Huntingdonshire in 2050. All participants can claim a £10 shopping voucher. https://t.co/G6xxMZMUZu pic.twitter.com/1b4OUOsQxS — Huntingdonshire DC (@huntsdc) September 1, 2022

"Huntingdonshire Futures is a new place strategy for the District that will explore the visions, aspirations, and ambitions of Huntingdonshire.

“We want to listen to local people as the next policies and initiatives need to be underpinned by your ideas for what you would like your local area to look - and be like - in 30 years.

"Take part in one of our in-person or online focus groups to have your say.”

The sessions will last about an hour, and refreshments will be provided by HDC.

In the focus groups, the public will explore the 'what if's' that will define the area's future, and they will take place on:

Monday, September 5, 6pm, at Bury Village Hall

Tuesday, September 6, 6pm, at Alconbury Memorial Hall

Thursday, September 8, 6pm, at Huntingdon Town Hall

Friday, September 9, 6pm, at Queens Park Hall, Yaxley

HDC has also been hosting pop-up events to give the public the opportunity to talk to the project team, who will listen to what you think about the future of the community.

We’re at Ramsey Street Market tomorrow and want to hear your views on the future of Huntingdonshire. You can find out more at https://t.co/i0Df1hgjCy pic.twitter.com/xioA6M9J0W — Huntingdonshire DC (@huntsdc) September 2, 2022

There is a public engagement event in Ramsey Street Market on Saturday, September 3, and in Little Paxton Flower and Veg Show on Saturday, September 10.

To join a focus group session, visit the Huntingdonshire Futures Eventbrite page and register.

To thank attendees for their time, all participants will be entitled to claim a £10 shopping voucher courtesy of HDC.







