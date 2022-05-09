Seismic changes were witnessed on Friday morning at Huntingdonshire District Council's (HDC) local elections when the Conservatives lost overall control for the first time in 46 years.

The Conservatives have held an overall majority in Huntingdonshire since 1976, but on May 6, they failed to gain the 27 seats required, losing eight seats in the process.

After 2018, this was only the second full council election in Huntingdonshire, meaning all 52 seats in the district were up for grabs.

Votes and ballots were counted at the Huntingdonshire Election Count in St Ives. - Credit: Terry Harris

The new-look council is now made up of 15 Independents (+3), 10 Liberal Democrats (+3), four Labour (+1) and one Green (+1) and 22 Conservatives (-8).

The first significant change took shape as Conservative and former district leader Ryan Fuller (397) lost his seat to Independent Julie Kerr (423), foreshadowing the rest of the proceedings.

Julie said: "I am so humbled that so many people chose to vote for me. I love this town and will make sure I am a voice for the people of St Ives."

The ballot boxes lined up at the Huntingdonshire Election Count in St Ives. - Credit: Terry Harris

The Conservatives lost four seats in the three St Ives wards to Labour, Independents and Liberal democrats.

Further history was then made when Lara Davenport-Ray became the first-ever Green Party candidate to sit on HDC, winning one of the two St Neots East seats.

Lara said: "It is about time we had a Green Party councillor here in Huntingdonshire, and I am feeling good and ready for change."

Green Party candidate Lara Davenport-Ray has been elected to Huntingdonshire District Council. - Credit: HUNTS POST

More structural changes can be expected soon as HDC released a statement saying: "At the annual council meeting on May 18 2022, formal announcements will be made about the new administration and new leader for HDC.

"Elected members are in active conversations about forming a new administration."

Leader of the Independent group Tom Sanderson, who was "pleasantly surprised" by the results, said: "At the moment we, with the Independents, Liberal Democrats, Labour and Lara of the Green Party, are discussing the future of the council and the best way we can manage it.

"So I think that it looks very likely that on the 18th there will be a lot of new people in those key positions at the district council.

"I'd shy away from the word coalition, but I would say a new joint administration."