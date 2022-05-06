Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:55 PM May 6, 2022
Huntingdonshire Election Count,One Leisure, St IvesFriday 06 May 2022.

Huntingdonshire Election Count, One Leisure, St Ives Friday 06 May 2022. - Credit: Terry Harris

Here are the results from the Huntingdonshire District Council elections, revealed at the count on May 6 at One Leisure in St Ives.

Alconbury - Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

David John Bale - Green Party: 406

Ian Derek Gardener - Conservative: 690 (elected)

Brampton - Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)

Dave Shaw - Liberal Democrats: 1616 (elected)

Patricia Ann Jordan - Liberal Democrats: 1448 (elected)

Most Read

  1. 1 Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire
  2. 2 Family tribute to 'happy-go-lucky guy' from St Ives who died in Beds crash
  3. 3 Teen who was stabbed in St Ives brawl sent to young offender institution
  1. 4 Eight streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  2. 5 £10k Covid lockdown fine dropped for gym owner in Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  4. 7 Polling stations for the local elections in Huntingdonshire are now open
  5. 8 A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results
  6. 9 Meet the TikTok baker who has served up sweet treats for the Royal Family
  7. 10 MP "extremely surprised" to hear former leader had not been elected

Cameron Reed - Conservative: 627

Raz Ansary - Conservative: 495

Buckden - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

Martin Andrew Hassall - Liberal Democrats: 686 (elected)

Sam Collins - Conservative: 397

Fenstanton - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

James Andrew Hughes - Labour: 145

David Jonathan Mead - Conservative: 438

Clare Hannah Tevlin - Liberal Democrats: 593 (elected)

Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots: Liberal Democrats HOLD (3 seats)

Sarah Joanne Conboy - Liberal Democrats: 1857 (elected)

Brett Alistair Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1532 (elected)

Debbie Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1581 (elected)

Gus Thomas Rankin - Conservative: 772

Susan Simpson - Conservative: 825

Sarah Smith - Reform UK: 206

Paula Jane Sparling – Conservative: 787

Great Paxton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Daniel Martin Ashby - Liberal Democrats: 435

Peter Goldsmith - Labour: 119

Richard John West - Conservative: 540 (elected)

Great Staughton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Alexander John Bolingbroke - Labour: 219

Stephen Cawley - Conservative: 626 (elected)

John McCutcheon - Green Party: 231

Hemingford Grey and Houghton: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Douglas Dew - Conservative: 841 (elected)

Michael John Gleadow - Labour: 235

Seona Jane Gunn-Kelly - Green Party: 269

Georgie Hunt - Green Party: 123

David Norman Keane - Conservative: 708 (elected)

Keith Paul Lucas - Liberal Democrats: 578

David John Priestman - Liberal Democrats: 603

Huntingdon East: Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)

Paul Caswell - Conservative 778

Jo Harvey - Liberal Democrats: 998 (elected)

Nathan Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 999 (elected)

Jonas King - Conservative: 762

Huntingdon North: Labour HOLD (3 seats)

Simon Edward Burton - Conservative: 856

Leedo George - Conservative: 860

Marion Kadewere - Labour: 1016 (elected)

Patrick Kadewere - Labour: 1079 (elected)

Richard Valatka - Conservative: 753

Sam Wakeford - Labour: 950 (elected)

Kimbolton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Jonathan Gray - Conservative: 884 (election)

Melina Lafirenze - Green Party: 154

Philip Nigel Sly -Labour: 20

Ramsey: Conservative HOLD (3 seats)

Roger John Brereton - Conservative: 1247 (elected)

Jeff Clarke - Conservative: 1400 (elected)

Steve Corney - Conservative: 1477 (elected)

Tony Hulme - Liberal Democrats: 719

Matthew Philip Toyer - Labour: 704

Somersham: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Steve Criswell - Conservative: 548 (elected)

Martha Daisy Evans - Labour: 296

St Ives East: Independent GAIN (2 seats)

Michael John Burke - Independent: 853 (elected)

Shariqa Mokbul - Independent: 751 (elected)

Adam Roberts - Conservative: 722

Craig Smith - Conservative: 687

St Ives South: Labour GAIN (1 seat), Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

Rianna D’Souza - Conservative: 765

Martin James Gill - Conservative: 727

Catch Gleadow - Labour: 976 (elected)

Nic Wells - Liberal Democrats: 1157 (elected)

St Ives West: Independent GAIN (1 seat)

Ryan Fuller - Conservative: 397

Julie Elizabeth Kerr - Independent: 423 (elected)

Daniel Edward Laycock - Green Party: 80

St Neots East: Green Party GAIN (1 seat), Independent (1 seat)

Mokbul Ahmed - Conservative: 53

Lara Charlene Davenport- Ray - Green Party: 772 (elected)

Ari Laakkonen - Conservative: 49

Marcus Jerome Pickering - Independent: 666 (elected)

St Neots Eatons: Conservative GAIN (2 seats), St Neots Independent HOLD (1 seat)

Thomas Tavenndi Allard- Green Party: 185

Barry Sidney Banks - St Neots Independent Group: 875 (elected)

James Roger Catmur - Liberal Democrats: 465

Bob Farrer - Independent: 502 

Catherine James Goodman - Green Party: 301

Jacqueline Priscilla Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 626

Andrew Rayner Jennings - Conservative: 818 (elected)

Colin John Maslen- St Neots Independent: 787

Anna Lisa Clenachan Pritchard - Green Party: 190

Geoffrey Michael Seeff - Liberal Democrats: 501

Gordon Sydney Edward Thorpe - St Neots Independent: 761

Graham John Welton - Conservative: 814 (elected)

Neal John Weston - Conservative: 763

St Neots Eynesbury: St Neots Independent HOLD (3 seats)

Sue Beeby - Conservative: 854

Amy Louise Duckworth - Labour: 596

Nigel Eaton - Conservative: 769

Victoria Nina Jayne Fowler - Labour:543

Luke David Millar - Conservative: 741

Helen Mary Stroud- Labour: 549

Ian Pele Taylor - St Neots Independent: 1155 (elected)

Simone Leigh Taylor- St Neots Independent: 1273 (elected)

Doug Terry - St Neots Independent: 1075 (elected)

St Neots Priory Park and Little Paxton: Independent GAIN (2 seats) HOLD (1 seat)

Stephen Ferguson- Independent: 1698 (elected)

Jean Anne Matheson - Conservative: 1081

Ben Pitt - Independent: 1485 (elected)

Keith Ivan Prentice - Conservative: 888

Richard Andrew Slade - Independent: 1305 (elected)

Malcolm Lewis - Conservative: 886

Stilton, Folksworth and Washingley: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Tim Alban - Conservative: 1331 (elected)

Marge Beuttell - Conservative: 1111 (elected)

Robert Bowden - Labour: 348

Margaret Cochrane - Labour: 398

Rebecca Louise Davis-Marsh - Green Party: 329

The Stukeleys:  Independent HOLD (3 seats) 

Ann Mary Blackwell - Independent: 754 (elected)

Peter Randolph Brown - Conservative: 379

Pete Digby - Conservative: 437

Steve McAdam - Independent: 750 (elected)

Phil Pearce - Conservative: 489

Tom Sanderson - Independent: 926 (elected)

Warboys: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Adela Costello - Conservative: 1048 (elected)

Charlotte Lowe - Conservative: 954 (elected)

Ambrose Ntuk - Labour: 427

Iain Ramsbottom - Labour: 459

Beth Watson - Green Party: 416

Yaxley: Independent GAIN (1 seat), Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Eric Butler - Conservative: 1128 (elected)

Paul Gulson - Conservative: 1054 (elected)

Ann Howell - Independent: 907 (elected)

Mac McGuire - Conservative: 745

Richard Wood - Liberal Democrats: 736

Richard Ilett - Labour: 510

Tony Lawson - Labour: 484

Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Jon Neish - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Paul James Hodgson-Jones - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Sawtry: Conservative (2 seats)

Simon Bywater - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Ross Ben Martin - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Huntingdonshire District Council
Local Election 2022
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

St Ives town centre. Picture: HELEN DRAKE.

Cambridgeshire County Council

£2.3 million project to reduce congestion in St Ives given the green light

Alexander Gilham

person
Jake McFarlane, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon (right)

Cambs Live News

Man jailed after admitting killing 50-year-old outside pub in Huntingdon

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Fears are rising for the safety of Huntingdon man Dylan Healy.

Concern for Huntingdon man captured in Ukraine

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The dog, looking to the left of camera, lying on grass and leaves.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Suicidal' missing woman found by police dog near Huntingdon

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon