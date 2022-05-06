A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results
- Credit: Terry Harris
Here are the results from the Huntingdonshire District Council elections, revealed at the count on May 6 at One Leisure in St Ives.
Alconbury - Conservative HOLD (1 seat)
David John Bale - Green Party: 406
Ian Derek Gardener - Conservative: 690 (elected)
Brampton - Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)
Dave Shaw - Liberal Democrats: 1616 (elected)
Patricia Ann Jordan - Liberal Democrats: 1448 (elected)
Cameron Reed - Conservative: 627
Raz Ansary - Conservative: 495
Buckden - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)
Martin Andrew Hassall - Liberal Democrats: 686 (elected)
Sam Collins - Conservative: 397
Fenstanton - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)
James Andrew Hughes - Labour: 145
David Jonathan Mead - Conservative: 438
Clare Hannah Tevlin - Liberal Democrats: 593 (elected)
Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots: Liberal Democrats HOLD (3 seats)
Sarah Joanne Conboy - Liberal Democrats: 1857 (elected)
Brett Alistair Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1532 (elected)
Debbie Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1581 (elected)
Gus Thomas Rankin - Conservative: 772
Susan Simpson - Conservative: 825
Sarah Smith - Reform UK: 206
Paula Jane Sparling – Conservative: 787
Great Paxton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)
Daniel Martin Ashby - Liberal Democrats: 435
Peter Goldsmith - Labour: 119
Richard John West - Conservative: 540 (elected)
Great Staughton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)
Alexander John Bolingbroke - Labour: 219
Stephen Cawley - Conservative: 626 (elected)
John McCutcheon - Green Party: 231
Hemingford Grey and Houghton: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)
Douglas Dew - Conservative: 841 (elected)
Michael John Gleadow - Labour: 235
Seona Jane Gunn-Kelly - Green Party: 269
Georgie Hunt - Green Party: 123
David Norman Keane - Conservative: 708 (elected)
Keith Paul Lucas - Liberal Democrats: 578
David John Priestman - Liberal Democrats: 603
Huntingdon East: Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)
Paul Caswell - Conservative 778
Jo Harvey - Liberal Democrats: 998 (elected)
Nathan Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 999 (elected)
Jonas King - Conservative: 762
Huntingdon North: Labour HOLD (3 seats)
Simon Edward Burton - Conservative: 856
Leedo George - Conservative: 860
Marion Kadewere - Labour: 1016 (elected)
Patrick Kadewere - Labour: 1079 (elected)
Richard Valatka - Conservative: 753
Sam Wakeford - Labour: 950 (elected)
Kimbolton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)
Jonathan Gray - Conservative: 884 (election)
Melina Lafirenze - Green Party: 154
Philip Nigel Sly -Labour: 20
Ramsey: Conservative HOLD (3 seats)
Roger John Brereton - Conservative: 1247 (elected)
Jeff Clarke - Conservative: 1400 (elected)
Steve Corney - Conservative: 1477 (elected)
Tony Hulme - Liberal Democrats: 719
Matthew Philip Toyer - Labour: 704
Somersham: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)
Steve Criswell - Conservative: 548 (elected)
Martha Daisy Evans - Labour: 296
St Ives East: Independent GAIN (2 seats)
Michael John Burke - Independent: 853 (elected)
Shariqa Mokbul - Independent: 751 (elected)
Adam Roberts - Conservative: 722
Craig Smith - Conservative: 687
St Ives South: Labour GAIN (1 seat), Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)
Rianna D’Souza - Conservative: 765
Martin James Gill - Conservative: 727
Catch Gleadow - Labour: 976 (elected)
Nic Wells - Liberal Democrats: 1157 (elected)
St Ives West: Independent GAIN (1 seat)
Ryan Fuller - Conservative: 397
Julie Elizabeth Kerr - Independent: 423 (elected)
Daniel Edward Laycock - Green Party: 80
St Neots East: Green Party GAIN (1 seat), Independent (1 seat)
Mokbul Ahmed - Conservative: 53
Lara Charlene Davenport- Ray - Green Party: 772 (elected)
Ari Laakkonen - Conservative: 49
Marcus Jerome Pickering - Independent: 666 (elected)
St Neots Eatons: Conservative GAIN (2 seats), St Neots Independent HOLD (1 seat)
Thomas Tavenndi Allard- Green Party: 185
Barry Sidney Banks - St Neots Independent Group: 875 (elected)
James Roger Catmur - Liberal Democrats: 465
Bob Farrer - Independent: 502
Catherine James Goodman - Green Party: 301
Jacqueline Priscilla Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 626
Andrew Rayner Jennings - Conservative: 818 (elected)
Colin John Maslen- St Neots Independent: 787
Anna Lisa Clenachan Pritchard - Green Party: 190
Geoffrey Michael Seeff - Liberal Democrats: 501
Gordon Sydney Edward Thorpe - St Neots Independent: 761
Graham John Welton - Conservative: 814 (elected)
Neal John Weston - Conservative: 763
St Neots Eynesbury: St Neots Independent HOLD (3 seats)
Sue Beeby - Conservative: 854
Amy Louise Duckworth - Labour: 596
Nigel Eaton - Conservative: 769
Victoria Nina Jayne Fowler - Labour:543
Luke David Millar - Conservative: 741
Helen Mary Stroud- Labour: 549
Ian Pele Taylor - St Neots Independent: 1155 (elected)
Simone Leigh Taylor- St Neots Independent: 1273 (elected)
Doug Terry - St Neots Independent: 1075 (elected)
St Neots Priory Park and Little Paxton: Independent GAIN (2 seats) HOLD (1 seat)
Stephen Ferguson- Independent: 1698 (elected)
Jean Anne Matheson - Conservative: 1081
Ben Pitt - Independent: 1485 (elected)
Keith Ivan Prentice - Conservative: 888
Richard Andrew Slade - Independent: 1305 (elected)
Malcolm Lewis - Conservative: 886
Stilton, Folksworth and Washingley: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)
Tim Alban - Conservative: 1331 (elected)
Marge Beuttell - Conservative: 1111 (elected)
Robert Bowden - Labour: 348
Margaret Cochrane - Labour: 398
Rebecca Louise Davis-Marsh - Green Party: 329
The Stukeleys: Independent HOLD (3 seats)
Ann Mary Blackwell - Independent: 754 (elected)
Peter Randolph Brown - Conservative: 379
Pete Digby - Conservative: 437
Steve McAdam - Independent: 750 (elected)
Phil Pearce - Conservative: 489
Tom Sanderson - Independent: 926 (elected)
Warboys: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)
Adela Costello - Conservative: 1048 (elected)
Charlotte Lowe - Conservative: 954 (elected)
Ambrose Ntuk - Labour: 427
Iain Ramsbottom - Labour: 459
Beth Watson - Green Party: 416
Yaxley: Independent GAIN (1 seat), Conservative HOLD (2 seats)
Eric Butler - Conservative: 1128 (elected)
Paul Gulson - Conservative: 1054 (elected)
Ann Howell - Independent: 907 (elected)
Mac McGuire - Conservative: 745
Richard Wood - Liberal Democrats: 736
Richard Ilett - Labour: 510
Tony Lawson - Labour: 484
Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)
Jon Neish - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)
Paul James Hodgson-Jones - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)
Sawtry: Conservative (2 seats)
Simon Bywater - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)
Ross Ben Martin - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)