A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results

Here are the results from the Huntingdonshire District Council elections, revealed at the count on May 6 at One Leisure in St Ives.

Alconbury - Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

David John Bale - Green Party: 406

Ian Derek Gardener - Conservative: 690 (elected)

Brampton - Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)

Dave Shaw - Liberal Democrats: 1616 (elected)

Patricia Ann Jordan - Liberal Democrats: 1448 (elected)

Cameron Reed - Conservative: 627

Raz Ansary - Conservative: 495

Buckden - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

Martin Andrew Hassall - Liberal Democrats: 686 (elected)

Sam Collins - Conservative: 397

Fenstanton - Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

James Andrew Hughes - Labour: 145

David Jonathan Mead - Conservative: 438

Clare Hannah Tevlin - Liberal Democrats: 593 (elected)

Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots: Liberal Democrats HOLD (3 seats)

Sarah Joanne Conboy - Liberal Democrats: 1857 (elected)

Brett Alistair Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1532 (elected)

Debbie Mickelburgh - Liberal Democrats: 1581 (elected)

Gus Thomas Rankin - Conservative: 772

Susan Simpson - Conservative: 825

Sarah Smith - Reform UK: 206

Paula Jane Sparling – Conservative: 787

Great Paxton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Daniel Martin Ashby - Liberal Democrats: 435

Peter Goldsmith - Labour: 119

Richard John West - Conservative: 540 (elected)

Great Staughton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Alexander John Bolingbroke - Labour: 219

Stephen Cawley - Conservative: 626 (elected)

John McCutcheon - Green Party: 231

Hemingford Grey and Houghton: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Douglas Dew - Conservative: 841 (elected)

Michael John Gleadow - Labour: 235

Seona Jane Gunn-Kelly - Green Party: 269

Georgie Hunt - Green Party: 123

David Norman Keane - Conservative: 708 (elected)

Keith Paul Lucas - Liberal Democrats: 578

David John Priestman - Liberal Democrats: 603

Huntingdon East: Liberal Democrats HOLD (2 seats)

Paul Caswell - Conservative 778

Jo Harvey - Liberal Democrats: 998 (elected)

Nathan Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 999 (elected)

Jonas King - Conservative: 762

Huntingdon North: Labour HOLD (3 seats)

Simon Edward Burton - Conservative: 856

Leedo George - Conservative: 860

Marion Kadewere - Labour: 1016 (elected)

Patrick Kadewere - Labour: 1079 (elected)

Richard Valatka - Conservative: 753

Sam Wakeford - Labour: 950 (elected)

Kimbolton: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Jonathan Gray - Conservative: 884 (election)

Melina Lafirenze - Green Party: 154

Philip Nigel Sly -Labour: 20

Ramsey: Conservative HOLD (3 seats)

Roger John Brereton - Conservative: 1247 (elected)

Jeff Clarke - Conservative: 1400 (elected)

Steve Corney - Conservative: 1477 (elected)

Tony Hulme - Liberal Democrats: 719

Matthew Philip Toyer - Labour: 704

Somersham: Conservative HOLD (1 seat)

Steve Criswell - Conservative: 548 (elected)

Martha Daisy Evans - Labour: 296

St Ives East: Independent GAIN (2 seats)

Michael John Burke - Independent: 853 (elected)

Shariqa Mokbul - Independent: 751 (elected)

Adam Roberts - Conservative: 722

Craig Smith - Conservative: 687

St Ives South: Labour GAIN (1 seat), Liberal Democrats GAIN (1 seat)

Rianna D’Souza - Conservative: 765

Martin James Gill - Conservative: 727

Catch Gleadow - Labour: 976 (elected)

Nic Wells - Liberal Democrats: 1157 (elected)

St Ives West: Independent GAIN (1 seat)

Ryan Fuller - Conservative: 397

Julie Elizabeth Kerr - Independent: 423 (elected)

Daniel Edward Laycock - Green Party: 80

St Neots East: Green Party GAIN (1 seat), Independent (1 seat)

Mokbul Ahmed - Conservative: 53

Lara Charlene Davenport- Ray - Green Party: 772 (elected)

Ari Laakkonen - Conservative: 49

Marcus Jerome Pickering - Independent: 666 (elected)

St Neots Eatons: Conservative GAIN (2 seats), St Neots Independent HOLD (1 seat)

Thomas Tavenndi Allard- Green Party: 185

Barry Sidney Banks - St Neots Independent Group: 875 (elected)

James Roger Catmur - Liberal Democrats: 465

Bob Farrer - Independent: 502

Catherine James Goodman - Green Party: 301

Jacqueline Priscilla Hunt - Liberal Democrats: 626

Andrew Rayner Jennings - Conservative: 818 (elected)

Colin John Maslen- St Neots Independent: 787

Anna Lisa Clenachan Pritchard - Green Party: 190

Geoffrey Michael Seeff - Liberal Democrats: 501

Gordon Sydney Edward Thorpe - St Neots Independent: 761

Graham John Welton - Conservative: 814 (elected)

Neal John Weston - Conservative: 763

St Neots Eynesbury: St Neots Independent HOLD (3 seats)

Sue Beeby - Conservative: 854

Amy Louise Duckworth - Labour: 596

Nigel Eaton - Conservative: 769

Victoria Nina Jayne Fowler - Labour:543

Luke David Millar - Conservative: 741

Helen Mary Stroud- Labour: 549

Ian Pele Taylor - St Neots Independent: 1155 (elected)

Simone Leigh Taylor- St Neots Independent: 1273 (elected)

Doug Terry - St Neots Independent: 1075 (elected)

St Neots Priory Park and Little Paxton: Independent GAIN (2 seats) HOLD (1 seat)

Stephen Ferguson- Independent: 1698 (elected)

Jean Anne Matheson - Conservative: 1081

Ben Pitt - Independent: 1485 (elected)

Keith Ivan Prentice - Conservative: 888

Richard Andrew Slade - Independent: 1305 (elected)

Malcolm Lewis - Conservative: 886

Stilton, Folksworth and Washingley: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Tim Alban - Conservative: 1331 (elected)

Marge Beuttell - Conservative: 1111 (elected)

Robert Bowden - Labour: 348

Margaret Cochrane - Labour: 398

Rebecca Louise Davis-Marsh - Green Party: 329

The Stukeleys: Independent HOLD (3 seats)

Ann Mary Blackwell - Independent: 754 (elected)

Peter Randolph Brown - Conservative: 379

Pete Digby - Conservative: 437

Steve McAdam - Independent: 750 (elected)

Phil Pearce - Conservative: 489

Tom Sanderson - Independent: 926 (elected)

Warboys: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Adela Costello - Conservative: 1048 (elected)

Charlotte Lowe - Conservative: 954 (elected)

Ambrose Ntuk - Labour: 427

Iain Ramsbottom - Labour: 459

Beth Watson - Green Party: 416

Yaxley: Independent GAIN (1 seat), Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Eric Butler - Conservative: 1128 (elected)

Paul Gulson - Conservative: 1054 (elected)

Ann Howell - Independent: 907 (elected)

Mac McGuire - Conservative: 745

Richard Wood - Liberal Democrats: 736

Richard Ilett - Labour: 510

Tony Lawson - Labour: 484

Holywell-cum-Needingworth: Conservative HOLD (2 seats)

Jon Neish - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Paul James Hodgson-Jones - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Sawtry: Conservative (2 seats)

Simon Bywater - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)

Ross Ben Martin - Conservative: Uncontested (elected)