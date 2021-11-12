News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Council clean-up litter dumped 'irresponsibly' on verge of A14

Clare Butler

Published: 10:32 AM November 12, 2021
Huntingdonshire District Council sent teams to clear litter that had built-up on the verges of the A14.

Tyres, car parts, planks of wood – and even household items – have been cleared from the side of the A14 after being dumped by motorists. 

Huntingdonshire District Council sent teams to clear litter that had built-up on the verges of the main route. 

“This will be ongoing for the next few weeks across the A1 and A14, please look out for the teams as they work,” the council said. 

One person commented: “You shouldn't have to do this, some people are just irresponsible.” 

It comes as figures from HDC last month revealed that fly-tipping was reported 837 times in the district since the start of this year.  

Culprits were prosecuted or issued a fixed penalty up to £400 only 15 times, but there are difficulties in tracking people down. 

The statistics dated from January 1 2021 to September 30. 

If you see someone fly-tipping or would like to report an area where fly-tipping has taken place, visit: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping/   

