Published: 11:00 AM March 30, 2021

Huntingdon shortlisted for RHS community awards. Pictured is the Mayflower display - to mark the 400th anniversary of the ship sailing. - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

Huntingdon is one of five towns in the region to be shortlisted for the Royal Horticultural Society’s National Community Awards 2021.

The awards offer an exciting chance to showcase the town at its best through photos, videos and writing. They will be held virtually this year in place of the usual Britain In Bloom campaign.

Projects that have taken place over the last 12 months can be submitted that show how the local community has coped through difficult times.

Huntingdon shortlisted for RHS community awards. Pictured is the Community Orchard. - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

Huntingdon Town Council say projects will “demonstrate efforts in nourishing the community using food as a tool to bring people together, creating green solutions in the town and cultivating the community through gardening projects”.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Huntingdon has been a part of the regional Anglia In Bloom awards for many years.

"It is proud to have built up a strong portfolio of awards for the town’s efforts - but having the opportunity to be recognised at a national level is a great honour for the town.

“The main aim of this year’s community awards is to recognise and celebrate the fantastic work of our local community.

"We are very thankful to the RHS for allowing us to promote some of the many inspiring and impactful projects that all contribute towards making Huntingdon a better, more sustainable place to live, work and enjoy.”

The town's story can be told through photographs, videos and written descriptions, which will be judged by RHS expert panels in September 2021.

In previous years, Huntingdon in Bloom has been at the forefront of many activities in the town, including community litter picks, school planting projects, care home gardening, recycling and floral display sponsorship.

All projects and activities are supported by a network of dedicated volunteer

Projects can be submitted for the RHS Community Awards up until the end of July 2021.

If you wish to get involved with the campaign or find out more information about Huntingdon In Bloom, please contact Natasha Pierson on 01480 410384 or by emailing Natasha.pierson@huntingdontown.gov.uk.