The official launch of this year's Huntingdon in Bloom took place this week on June 29.

The launch event saw the unveiling the town’s 3D floral displays at Walks East and the Sebastopol Cannon site. Groups from the local community joined the Mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor David Landon Cole, to mark the occasion.

Representatives from Huntingdon In Bloom, Huntingdon Town Council, BID Huntingdon, Huntingdon Community Centre, The Royal British Legion and St John Ambulance met at the Walks East to see the display which celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and features a 3D crown.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee display at The Walks East in Huntingdon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Mayor gave a welcome speech, thanking everyone involved in the community for their support and involvement with the year-round efforts in the town.

Huntingdon Mayor, Cllr David Landon-Cole made a speech at the launch event. - Credit: HUNTS POST













Huntingdon Town Council’s Estates Services Team was commended for its work across the town’s parks and open spaces and with the seasonal floral displays and thanks was given to the.

Thanks were also given to the In Bloom committee for planning and co-ordinating the town’s projects and entry to Anglia In Bloom.

The event concluded at the Sebastopol Cannon site to celebrate Shakespeare at the George’s display in celebration of their 2022 production, Romeo and Juliet.

The return of in person judging for this year’s Anglia In Bloom competition will take place in Huntingdon on the morning of July 20, where it is hoped that the town’s efforts and displays can impress the judges enough to reclaim a prestigious Gold award.

The judges will be taken on a four-hour tour, visiting Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Hinchingbrooke Hospital gardens, the 3D floral displays and town centre and Huntingdon Community Centre before finishing at Coneygear Park where they will see the RHS Community Garden for England, designed by Gardener’s World Arit Anderson.

Huntingdon In Bloom is currently working on a number of projects in the local community. Should you wish to get involved with the campaign or find out more information about Huntingdon In Bloom, please contact Natasha Pierson: on 01480 410384 or by emailing: Natasha.pierson@huntingdontown.gov.uk.









