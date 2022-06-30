This year's Huntingdon in Bloom launch event has taken place
- Credit: HUNTS POST
The official launch of this year's Huntingdon in Bloom took place this week on June 29.
The launch event saw the unveiling the town’s 3D floral displays at Walks East and the Sebastopol Cannon site. Groups from the local community joined the Mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor David Landon Cole, to mark the occasion.
Representatives from Huntingdon In Bloom, Huntingdon Town Council, BID Huntingdon, Huntingdon Community Centre, The Royal British Legion and St John Ambulance met at the Walks East to see the display which celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and features a 3D crown.
The Mayor gave a welcome speech, thanking everyone involved in the community for their support and involvement with the year-round efforts in the town.
Huntingdon Town Council’s Estates Services Team was commended for its work across the town’s parks and open spaces and with the seasonal floral displays and thanks was given to the.
Thanks were also given to the In Bloom committee for planning and co-ordinating the town’s projects and entry to Anglia In Bloom.
The event concluded at the Sebastopol Cannon site to celebrate Shakespeare at the George’s display in celebration of their 2022 production, Romeo and Juliet.
Most Read
- 1 Opposition group to fight plans for new homes in their village
- 2 Outdoor inflatable water park returns to Huntingdonshire
- 3 Fenland man repeatedly raped woman for 20 years
- 4 Jail for man who boasted he was the St Ives 'weed man'
- 5 Woman has 'medical episode' during A1(M) crash
- 6 13-year-old helped to rescue distressed paddleboarders
- 7 Man fined £300 after being linked to fly-tipping
- 8 Police searching for missing man discover body
- 9 Civil war event in Huntingdon this weekend
- 10 Thousands come together at RAF Wyton for Armed Forces Day
The return of in person judging for this year’s Anglia In Bloom competition will take place in Huntingdon on the morning of July 20, where it is hoped that the town’s efforts and displays can impress the judges enough to reclaim a prestigious Gold award.
The judges will be taken on a four-hour tour, visiting Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Hinchingbrooke Hospital gardens, the 3D floral displays and town centre and Huntingdon Community Centre before finishing at Coneygear Park where they will see the RHS Community Garden for England, designed by Gardener’s World Arit Anderson.
Huntingdon In Bloom is currently working on a number of projects in the local community. Should you wish to get involved with the campaign or find out more information about Huntingdon In Bloom, please contact Natasha Pierson: on 01480 410384 or by emailing: Natasha.pierson@huntingdontown.gov.uk.
RELEASING OFFICER: Natasha Pierson
Contact: Telephone Number: 01480 410384
E Mail: Natasha.pierson@