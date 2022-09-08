The Huntingdon in Bloom team and volunteers on judging day back in July - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

The Huntingdon in Bloom (HIB) 2022 campaign has been announced as overall winners of the gold award and trophy in the Large Town Category for the Anglia in Bloom award.

Following two years of virtual competition, HIB won its 4th gold award, joint with Bury St Edmunds, having previously been victorious in 2017, 2108 and 2019.

The campaign also won the Best Local Authority Floral Display for the 3D Queens Jubilee displays at The Walks East and Sebastopol Cannon site and the Best Floral Display by an Individual or Community for Hinchingbrooke Hospital Community Garden Volunteers.

The 3D Platinum Jubilee display in Huntingdon was crowned the best local authority display for Anglia in Bloom - Credit: Huntingdon Town Council

According to Huntingdon Town Council: "Huntingdon in Bloom’s Theme for 2022 was Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"In line with tradition, the town proudly displayed two 3D floral displays, one to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the other in support of a local charity, Shakespeare at the George, for their 2022 production of Romeo and Juliet.

"The organisers would like to thank everyone who participated in the project this year. Without the support from the local community, Huntingdon in Bloom would not be possible."

The Huntingdon in Bloom campaign is an annual campaign that aims to improve and enhance Huntingdon’s local environment through community participation in horticultural activities.

2022 is HIB's 8th year since it reformed in 2015, and during the break in 2020 and 2021, HIB was put forward to enter the RHS National Community Awards (run virtually) and were chosen as the overall winner for the Green Solutions award.

The Huntingdon in Bloom team and Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, show off the trophies at the awards ceremony. - Credit: Karl Webb

The award ceremony for this year's event took place on Wednesday, September 7, at Orsett Hall, Essex and covers the six eastern counties.

Several Huntingdon Town Council’s Estates Services Team members and local volunteers from Hinchingbrooke Hospital Garden Volunteers were in attendance.

In addition to the gold awards, the Hospital Gardens Group were the overall winner in the section for Best Garden by an Individual or Group.

Hinchingbrooke Country Park and the King of the Belgian pub also picked up various silver awards.

The HIB group assures it won't be resting on its laurels and that planning for 2023 is underway.

If you are interested in getting involved in Huntingdon in Bloom 2023, contact town.council@huntingdontown.gov.uk or phone 01480 411883