HDC has confirmed there will be a rise in Council Tax bills in April. - Credit: PA

People in Huntingdonshire are being advised to sign up for a direct debit in order to receive the Government's Council Tax rebate.

Those living in properties in Council Tax bands A-D will be receiving £150 as part of a Government initiative to help people with rising energy costs.

The one-off payment will be paid to 20 million households as part of a £3 billion scheme to help with the cost of living pressures

Households are being encouraged to set up direct debits, if they haven't already, to ensure payment is made automatically from April.

The money will be paid straight into the bank accounts of those who have a direct debit set up with HDC. Anyone paying by other means will need to make a claim.

HDC says once the final details and guidance for the scheme have been released, it will contact households. Updates will also be provided on the HDC website.

To make sure residents receive the payment as soon as possible, if they are eligible, they should sign up to pay Council Tax by direct debit by visiting: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/ddmandate.

People are expected to receive the payment by the end of April.

Signing up for direct debit to receive the rebate means that all monthly Council Tax instalments will be taken by direct debit. Paying by direct debit means you can choose for the money to come out of your account on either the 1st or 15th of each month, while customers who pay by other methods can only pay on the 15th of each month.

Councillor Jonathan Gray, executive councillor for Strategic Finance at HDC, said: “We urge people to sign up to direct debit to pay their Council Tax, so the rebate gets into their account as quickly as possible.

"We would also ask Huntingdonshire residents to help spread the word and in particular encourage people with homes in Council Tax bands A-D, who may not be aware of the rebate, to sign up for direct debit in order to receive their money easier and faster.”

For more information, visit: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/council-tax/energy-bill-rebate.