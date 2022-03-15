Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

More information about the Council Tax rebate in Huntingdonshire

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:38 PM March 15, 2022
HDC has confirmed there will be a rise in Council Tax bills in April. 

HDC has confirmed there will be a rise in Council Tax bills in April. - Credit: PA

People in Huntingdonshire are being advised to sign up for a direct debit in order to receive the Government's Council Tax rebate.

Those living in properties in Council Tax bands A-D will be receiving £150 as part of a Government initiative to help people with rising energy costs.

The one-off payment will be paid to 20 million households as part of a £3 billion scheme to help with the cost of living pressures

Households are being encouraged to set up direct debits, if they haven't already, to ensure payment is made automatically from April.

The money will be paid straight into the bank accounts of those who have a direct debit set up with HDC. Anyone paying by other means will need to make a claim.

HDC says once the final details and guidance for the scheme have been released, it will contact households. Updates will also be provided on the HDC website.

To make sure residents receive the payment as soon as possible, if they are eligible, they should sign up to pay Council Tax by direct debit by visiting: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/ddmandate.

Most Read

  1. 1 A1096 roadworks in St Ives cause mile-long delays  
  2. 2 See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished
  3. 3 Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit
  1. 4 Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Part of A14 closed after lorry blaze near Brampton
  3. 6 Calls for 'nightmare' path to be widened win councillor support
  4. 7 New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher
  5. 8 New deli opens in St Neots
  6. 9 Jail for samurai sword attack on unsuspecting pedestrians
  7. 10 Horse concerns motorists after invading busy stretch of A10

People are expected to receive the payment by the end of April.

Signing up for direct debit to receive the rebate means that all monthly Council Tax instalments will be taken by direct debit. Paying by direct debit means you can choose for the money to come out of your account on either the 1st or 15th of each month, while customers who pay by other methods can only pay on the 15th of each month.

Councillor Jonathan Gray, executive councillor for Strategic Finance at HDC, said: “We urge people to sign up to direct debit to pay their Council Tax, so the rebate gets into their account as quickly as possible.

"We would also ask Huntingdonshire residents to help spread the word and in particular encourage people with homes in Council Tax bands A-D, who may not be aware of the rebate, to sign up for direct debit in order to receive their money easier and faster.”

For more information, visit: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/council-tax/energy-bill-rebate.

St Neots News
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed North Road in St Ives this afternoon (March 11).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store.

Charity News

Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine...

Alexander Gilham

person
Jai for St Neots thug Andrew Cate

Cambridge Crown Court

Thug who left man with bleed on brain jailed for 'random assaults'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon