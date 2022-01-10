News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Household waste recycling rises during pandemic in parts of Cambs

Clare Butler

Published: 7:44 AM January 10, 2022
Representatives from Alupro and the operations division at Huntingdonshire District Council

An increase in household waste being recycled in Cambridgeshire during the pandemic has seen one local authority make it into the top 25 in England. 

Figures released by the Defra show that waste being sent for reuse, recycling or composting the year ending March 2021 has slightly increased for Fenland and East Cambridgeshire. 

In Fenland, 40.3 per cent of waste was sent for recycling in 2020-21 compared to 40 per cent in 2019-20. 

For East Cambs, a slight increase of 56.6 per cent compared to 56.5 per cent meant they are now ranked 25 in the top 25 authorities supporting a greener and more sustainable way of life. 

In Huntingdonshire, there had been a marginal decrease in waste being recycled with 55.2 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 56 per cent in 2019-20. 

The rolling 12-month "waste from households" recycling rate was 43.8 per cent at the end of March 2021. This is a decrease of 1.7 percentage points compared with the previous 12-month period. 

Among the 310 local authorities in England, there is considerable variation in household waste recycling rates, ranging from 18 to 64 per cent in 2020-21. 

